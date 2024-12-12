Fans React to 'Childhood Idol' Selena Gomez's Engagement to Benny Blanco; Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Join the Celebration

Selena Gomez has shared the delightful news of her engagement to her boyfriend of one year Benny Blanco. The Rare Beauty mogul took to Instagram to reveal her dazzling diamond ring leaving fans and her famous friends like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more gushing over the news!

Gomez posted a series of photos from her engagement day which included a snap of her ring along with the singer enjoying a picnic and some Taco Bell. She captioned, "Forever begins now..." which elicited a plethora of responses and over 2 million likes within an hour of posting. The Emilia Perez actress who recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the French-Spanish movie, began dating Blanco in 2023.

Blanco proposed to Gomez with a Marquise diamond ring which could be considered a sweet nod to the lyrics of her hit song Good for You. He commented on Selena's post, saying, "hey wait… that’s my wife."

Lilly Collins wrote under her post, "Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both" while Nina Dobrev said, "YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!" Suki Waterhouse also added, "Congratulations beauty!"

Cardi B was quick to express her pleasant surprise at the news writing, "Waiiiitttt hold on" with a bunch of emojis. And Selena's bestie Taylor Swift said, "yes I will be the flower girl."

When it comes to expressing love for Selena, the Selenators are not far behind. A user wrote, "My childhood idol found her forever. watching Selena Gomez go through heartbreak, health struggles, and depression all leading up to this beautiful moment means so much to me! you can see she’s in a really good place surrounded by tons of love and in the prime of her career."

Another fan being emotional wrote about how Selena "is finally getting her happy ending." And one penned they can't wait to see Selena in bridal attire.

One fan took to X, formerly Twitter to say, "My childhood idol my Alex Russo is getting married. Watching Selena Gomez work since she was seven going through heartbreaks, battling lupus, undergoing a kidney transplant, and managing bipolar disorder all leading up to this happy moment means so much to me. Now, she is an actress, singer, entrepreneur, billionaire, daughter, sister, friend, and soon-to-be wife. I'm so happy for her."

After previously having collaborated on music together, Gomez and Blanco reportedly began seeing each other in June 2023. They kept their relationship private but publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023.

