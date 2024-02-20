Selena Gomez Teases New Single Love On; Singer’s Paris Pics Leave Fans Baffled

As the Calm Down fever was wearing off, Disney’s favorite star Selena Gomez decided to drop another single just after Valentine's week. Coincidentally her latest track is named Love On and is shot in the beautiful city of Love, Paris. As the 31-year-old teases fans with her latest social media entry, people are wondering about the single’s storyline and release date.

Selena Gomez teases new single Love On

ALSO READ: Did Selena Gomez drop hints about the release of her new single Love On? READ

The Good For You singer revealed that her new single Love On will release on February 22, 2024. Selena shared multiple pictures on Instagram where the Wolves singer was seen enjoying in Paris. The caption read, “40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22 🤍🔒.” The first image saw the actress walking in front of the Eiffel Tower, dressed in black. Rest of the pictures show the Back To You singer in an all-black room with red doors and walls. She is also seen taking a bubble bath in one of her photos. According to a press release, Love On will be a "fun and flirty song inspired by the months Selena spent in Paris last year."

Advertisement

This song will be a treat for fans since Selena’s last track Single Soon which came out in late August 2023 became a massive hit. However, people are speculating whether this new love song is dedicated to her producer boyfriend Benny Blanco. As the two have been publicly romancing, one can also see a lovey-dovey post from the two, referring to each other as “My bes fwend”. The duo also worked on Single Soon, so this one might be something special.

Is Selena Gomez dating Benny Blanco?

Selena is oh so in love! She is in a steamy romance with her 35-year-old boyfriend Benny Blanco. The Eastside singer is Selena’s “bes fwend” and keeps popping up on her feed and at her events. Selena has also opened up about Benny in many of her interviews suggesting that the two have a serious bond. Many believe this is one of her most serious affairs post Justin Bieber.

As the duo comes up with more cool singles, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez confesses she’s finally ‘attracted to the right kind of people’: Exploring her new relationship with Benny Blanco