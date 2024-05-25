'Send Me All Ur Love': Kid Cudi Shares Update From Hospital After Second Foot Surgery

Last month, rapper Kid Cudi broke his leg after jumping off the Coachella set. He told his fans he had broken his foot at the musical festival. He added that the injury was worse than what he initially thought and he had to undergo surgery for it. “There’s gonna be a long recovery time,” he wrote at that time. He could not continue the show and canceled the tour.

He now underwent a second foot surgery and from the hospital, he shared an update where he was accompanied by his fiancée. He earlier said that it seemed crazy for him to see his broken leg as he has never broken even a bone.

Kid Cudi posts update from hospital post second-foot surgery

Kid Cudi, the Cleveland-born rapper has undergone another surgery on his broken foot after going through some tough situation while performing at Coachella. And, now he feels "good" after his second surgery.

Taking to his Instagram, Cudi shared some post-surgery photos, providing updates to his fans that he underwent a second surgery.

"Just finished my 2nd surgery. It was a success," he wrote. "Feelin goood man!! Send me all ur love, I could really use it."

He can be seen laying in a hospital bed and giving two thumbs up in the first picture from his post, while in the second, Kid is seen making a funny face and showing his light-purple hospital gown.

The next day, he showed his appreciation for his fiancée, Lola Abecassis Sartore, saying that she has been supporting him throughout the recovery process.

In the picture, Cudi was seen smiling broadly while posing next to Sartore in a hospital bed.

Kid Cudi announced engagement to Lola Abecassis Sartore in April, 2024

Kid Cudi, the rapper, and singer, 40, in an Instagram post on April 17, announced his engagement with his girlfriend showing photos of the pair at the Knuckles series premiere.

"My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all..," he wrote.

One of the pictures on his carousel showed him and Sartore cuddling together on a red velvet couch, his arm over her. The pair could be seen smiling and holding hands while posing for photographers on the red carpet in the following pictures that Cudi shared.

She also gave props to his upcoming show, “I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!” she stated. Sartore works with Louis Vuitton as a men’s wear designer.

