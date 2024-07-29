Johnny, the murderous character from In a Violent Nature, is set to return on screen. The film, which received great reviews when it was released in theaters this year, is getting a sequel.

Variety reports that In a Violent Nature 2 is officially in development from IFC Films and Shudder. The sequel is still in the early stages, so there are no details about the plot yet.

IFC Films and Shudder announces In a Violent Nature sequel

The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con during the The Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror panel, where the movie’s masked killer, Johnny, made an appearance. A teaser poster was also revealed, showing Johnny’s weapon.

Scott Shooman, head of AMC Networks' film group, praised the first movie for bringing fresh ideas to the horror genre and expressed excitement about making Johnny’s character even more intense in the sequel. Shooman said, “With the sequel, we aim to prove that Johnny can be bigger, meaner, and his kills can only get more impressive.”

Producer Peter Kuplowsky mentioned that In a Violent Nature was always intended to be part of a larger fictional slasher series. He’s excited to continue Johnny’s story and is grateful for the support from IFC Films and Shudder. Kuplowsky will produce the sequel with Shannon Hammer, per Variety.

Chris Nash, who wrote and directed the first film, will return as the screenwriter, though it’s not yet clear if he will direct the sequel. Emily Gotto, Nicholas Lazo, and Samuel Zimmerman will oversee the project for Shudder.

What is In a Violent Nature about?

In a Violent Nature follows Johnny, a slasher villain similar to Jason Voorhees from Friday, the 13th. The film tracks him through the woods as he hunts for victims. Released in May, the movie is one of IFC Films' top ten highest-grossing films and is still in theaters and available on VOD.

It will start streaming on Shudder on September 13. The official description says, "Delve into the wilderness, where an undead horror awakens. In a Violent Nature flips the script on traditional slashers, inviting you to witness the rampage from the monster's eyes."

There’s no release date yet for In a Violent Nature 2. Stay tuned for future updates

