The Boys Getting Soldier Boy And Stormfront Prequel Series Titled Vought Rising With Jensen Ackles And Aya Cash? SDCC 2024 Reveal Explored

Exciting news for fans of The Boys! The universe is growing even bigger following the success of The Boys and its spin-off Gen-V. As the original series comes to a close with its fifth season, a new show is in the works featuring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.

The Boys getting a prequel spin-off

The 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego has been an absolute treat for fans as the grand event unveiled several movies and TV shows. Now, as The Boys gets confirmed to end after the fifth season, another spin-off show featuring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash’s Soldier Boy and Stormfront, titled Vought Rising, gets a promising update.

Paul Grellong, an executive producer for The Boys series, takes on the role of executive producer and showrunner for Vought Rising. This new project is spearheaded by the key creative team associated with The Boys franchise, with Eric Kripke, the original series' developer, executive producer, and showrunner, leading the way.

Kripke said that they are thrilled to present the next “deranged” series from The Boys universe. Kripke and Grellong later shared details about the prequel's time period and premise.

The announcement of Vought Rising came after Amazon ordered the development of a new show set in The Boys universe, which will be another way to explore several unseen characters from the comic book series. The Gen V spin-off was also well received by fans and critics alike, proving that the supe-infested shows are here to stay for a while.

What is the premise of Vought Rising?

Grellong and Kripke shared the premise of the upcoming Prime Video original prequel series. “It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s,” they said at SDCC in one of the biggest television revelations. Explaining further, they said that the primary narrative will orbit around the early exploits of “Soldier Boy and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront,” previously known as Clara Vought.

The duo added that the show will be another mind-blowing installment to the franchise. “We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V,” they stated.

It was confirmed that Jensen Ackles’s Soldier Boy is returning to The Boys season 5 after the season 4 finale post-credits scene glimpsed the Supe being preserved.

Grellong and Kripke will executive produce Vought Rising with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr under the banner of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, partnering with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Soldier Boy and Stormfront share identical origin stories in the comics. Soldier Boy was created by Frederick Vought during World War II as the first American non-aging Supe. As for Stormfront, she was the first successful test subject for Compound V. They got married before coming to the United States.

Vought Rising is exciting for fans on several grounds as it is expected to dive into the origin story of the company that created Compound V. The secret substance gives people superhuman abilities after turning them into Supes. As of the writing of this piece, the other cast members, characters, and release info are still under wraps.

