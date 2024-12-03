Serena Williams Calls Out Haters Accusing Her Of Bleaching Her Skin; ‘Just Not My…’

Serena Williams always keeps it straight no matter what. During a recent live on social media, the pro athlete denied having her skin bleached, shutting down the rumors that she had altered he skin tone when she posed a clip of herself at a school event with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their kids, Olympia, 7 and Adira, 15 months.

Williams appeared on Instagram Live on December 2, Monday and did a makeup tutorial for her brand named, Wyn Beauty, during which she addressed the accusation about the same.

During the live, she said, “And then I put just that neutral color, that is actually my skin color, and no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin.” She added that in the sunlight one gets different colors.

Williams revealed that she was volunteering for her daughter’s play and that was wearing “stage makeup” when she recorded the viral clip.

The pro atherelet added, “Yes, I’m calling you out on this because it is ridiculous.” She said that everybody said that she altered her skin color. She expressed that she is a Black woman and she loves who she is and how she looks. Williams made it clear that alteration was "just not my thing.”

She also said that she did not have any problem with people who may have changed their skin tone to a light one but she made sure to convey that she was not interested in doing that herself.

She further added, “But that’s what this world is about, and I stay in my lane — the non-judgy one, and I keep it. But no, I actually don’t bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?”

