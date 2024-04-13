Lana Del Rey’s Makeup Artist Shares How Her Look Will Change at Coachella; Says They Are 'Going to Switch It Up'

Coachella is known for its heavy lineup, including several artists panning from different genres together. This year, Lana Del Rey will be headlining one of the nights, and she might just bring a new look to the stage, as stated by her makeup artist.

Lana Del Rey at Coachella

The music fanatics who are visiting the Colorado desert this year, are in for a treat from the Summertime Sadness singer herself. As reflected by her makeup artist Etienne Ortega, Lana Del Rey is going to don a new look at this year's Coachella.

Talking to PEOPLE, Ortega, who "always" likes to call Del Rey "a timeless beauty," spoke a little of her looks ahead of her April 12 performance. Stating that he can "throw anything on her and she still will still look beautiful and amazing," Ortega added that this year he is "going to switch it up a little bit".

Known for her black-winged eyeliner, the fans might be amazed to see a bit of improvement, as the makeup artist plans to give out the desert vibes through the looks of the songwriter.

"We're still going to have a liner. Lana can't be Lana without her infamous liner! But tonight's color story is a bit more warm tones. Usually we do a cool-tone eye, a very black, bold liner," Ortega added.

Explaining the color tone, he stated, "We're going for a little bit more of browns, like a brown warm sandy palette with gold, with a little bit of a golden, radiant skin."

Etienne Ortega talks about Lana Del Rey’s Coachella look

Talking a bit about her performance, which seemingly is an hour-and-a-half long, Etienne Ortega plans to concentrate on Lana Del Rey’s lips, as both Ortega and the singer are "all about lips."

"I got to make sure it doesn't move," said Ortega, while also adding "the hydration of it all" makes it last long.

Further talking about the trend of wearing flower crowns that lasted from 2012 to 2016, and now that the flower crown princess, Lana Del Rey, is taking up the stage this year, Etienne hoped, "I think there's going to be a lot of little Lanas running around. I definitely think people are going to be wearing the flower crowns. "

Further joking, "She'll kill me if I say anything," he said, "I'm going to go back to what I said earlier about something fresh and new and different," he continued. "I think tonight's look will be maybe even unexpected, but different... It'll still be Lana, but just different," Ortega added.

The West Coast singer last performed at Coachella in 2014. This year’s Coachella is a special one as it even brings back No Doubt to the stage who are reuniting with Gwen Stefani.

Coachella will be held from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21.

