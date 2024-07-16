Shannen Doherty Settled Divorce With Ex-Husband Kurt Iswarienko Day Before Passing Away From Cancer, Says Report

Trigger Warning: This article references death

Shannen Doherty finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko one day before she passed away from cancer at the age of 53.

The Charmed actress, who died on Saturday, July 13, signed a filing to waive spousal support on Friday, July 12, just a day before her death. According to court documents obtained by multiple media outlets, Doherty also agreed to a “default or uncontested dissolution” of their marriage, meaning the duo mutually settled their divorce proceedings outside of court.

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko's marriage and divorce

Doherty and Iswarienko got married in October 2011. The Beverly Hills, 90210, actress filed for divorce in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage. The actress’ representative told Fox News at the time that the split was the last thing Shannen wanted, but she “was left with no other option.”

Citing the duo’s settlement papers, the outlet confirmed that Doherty was awarded full ownership of her Western Malibu estate, three vehicles, and four bank accounts. Shannen also received 100% of the community property interest in retirement assets for her SAG pension plan, among other similar settlements.

Amid their divorce battle, in June, Doherty claimed Iswarienko was delaying her receiving the much-needed spousal support by not providing her with financial information regarding his photography work. The Heathers actress claimed that her estranged husband was prolonging the divorce in hopes that she would die before he was required to pay his wife of 11 years while she lived.

Advertisement

Iswarienko’s attorney, Katherine Heersema, denied Doherty’s claim at the time, asserting that her client had offered a settlement deal in October 2023, but the actress had denied it.

ALSO READ: Shannen Doherty’s Heartfelt Desire For Motherhood: Reflecting On Her Unfulfilled Wish To Have Children Amid Untimely Demise

Shannen Doherty’s nine-year-long battle with cancer

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In 2017, the actress said that her condition had abated, only to announce in 2020 that it had returned. She later revealed that this time around she was battling metastatic stage-four cancer.

The actress passed away on July 13, with her long-time publicist, Leslie Sloane, announcing the news on July 14. “On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones, as well as her dog, Bowie,” a statement from Sloane noted.

In November 2023, Doherty told People she was not done living, loving, creating, and changing things for the better yet. The actress expressed that though she wasn't afraid of death, she wasn't yet ready to go.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shannen Doherty's Mother Remembers Actress As 'My Beautiful Girl And My Heart' Following Her Passing At 53