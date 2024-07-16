Shannen Doherty's Mother Remembers Actress As 'My Beautiful Girl And My Heart' Following Her Passing At 53

Shannen Doherty’s mother is appreciative and grateful to those who showed her late daughter support throughout her life before she passed away at 53 from cancer on Saturday, July 13. Rosa Doherty, the Charmed actress’s mother, spoke out and remembered her daughter two days after she gave up her long-standing battle with the morbid illness.

On Monday, July 15, Rosa exclusively told People that her “family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support” for Shannen, whom she described as “My beautiful girl and my heart.”

Shannen Doherty’s battle with cancer and how the actress drew inspiration from her mother

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In 2017, she announced her condition had abated, only to later reveal in 2020 that it had come back as invasive stage four cancer. Doherty's demise was announced on July 14 in a statement by her long-time publicist, Leslie Sloane, who confirmed the actress died a day prior. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie,” the statement noted.

Over the years, Shannen had credited her mom for ingraining in her tenacity and fighting spirit and for leading by example how to not give up on the most important battles of life. In a November 2023 conversation with the aforementioned publication, the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum shared how witnessing her mom brave a brain aneurysm when Shannen was 8 motivated her in her own health battle.

“I came from a woman who was determined,” Shannen said of her mom, crediting her for impressing upon her to always give her best. “I think I was always a fighter,” Shannen said, adding she was raised with the idea that she could achieve anything that she put her mind to.

Shannen put her learnings to use as she braved a brain tumor surgery in 2023.

Doherty always had her mom on her mind

In her November interview with People, the actress revealed that she didn’t make any decision without considering her mother. She also added her brother, his kids, her dog, and her animals to the list of beings she would think of before making an important life call.

For her mother, Shannen wanted to make the process of losing a child as easy for her as possible. The actress revealed in one of her Let’s Be Clear podcast episodes that she had begun sorting her things out. Doherty explained she didn’t want her mother to have a lot on her hands after her passing, though not in direct words.

In November, Doherty told People she wasn’t done with living yet and she wasn’t done with loving, creating, and changing things for the better.

