Shawn Mendes Discusses Personal Growth, Therapy, And His Upcoming Album With John Mayer; Check It Out

Shawn Mendes acknowledges that he is gaining wisdom with age. In a recent conversation with Interview magazine, published on October 14, the 25-year-old singer spoke with fellow musician John Mayer about his two-year mental health hiatus, his upcoming self-titled album, and his journey of "growing up" and "feeling better" in his own skin.

During their discussion, Mendes shared that working on his latest album has helped him connect with himself more than anything else. He emphasized, “This album has already given me more than any of my previous albums by so much, and I haven’t even shown anyone yet.”

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes Reveals Reason Behind Canceling His 2022 Tour; Claims It to Be the ‘Hardest’ And ‘Best’ Decision Of His Life

Mendes told Mayer, 46, that he has lately realized there is humor in finding oneself. He told the guitarist that these days he wakes up as Shawn Mendes instead of feeling like he needs to step into the role of Shawn. There’s also “not taking myself so seriously,” he added.

Mendes credited therapy for aiding his exploration of his new and healed self, which, according to him, is “not as extreme” anymore.

Mendes said that if someone asked him, “What do you think the number one reason for you feeling generally happy these days is?” he’d without a second thought answer therapy first and then taking himself less seriously.

Advertisement

“This isn’t meant to diminish anything you’ve gone through, but everything that you've wrestled with just seems to be the natural progression of figuring out getting older,” Mayer told Mendes.

The singer, who has seen a few more winters than the Señorita crooner, elaborated: “But because you’re so sensitive to things, it can read with the kind of severity that something’s a real emergency. You didn’t make a wrong turn.” Mayer added, “The idea that you’ve turned it into a record is so exciting to me.”

Mendes’ upcoming album, Shawn, comes out on Friday, November 15.

ALSO READ: 'We Just Need A Little Bit More Time': Shawn Mendes Postpones Fifth Album Release While Unvealing New Concert Film