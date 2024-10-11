'We Just Need A Little Bit More Time': Shawn Mendes Postpones Fifth Album Release While Unvealing New Concert Film

Shawn Mendes announced on Wednesday, October 9, via X that his upcoming fifth studio album will now be released on November 15 instead of its original October 18 release date.

“My team and I have decided to push the album release date to November 15th,” Mendes wrote in a statement that was also shared on his Instagram stories. “We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspirations and ideas to life.” The Señorita singer continued, “I love you guys; thank you for being so patient; I can't wait to see you guys at the next few shows.”

In another announcement, the singer shared that he will be releasing a concert film titled For Friends and Family Only on November 14, a night before his LP drops. “This was my first time performing the album and my first show back in 2 years,” Mendes wrote in an Instagram statement that also included a clip from the movie. “It was really beautiful. I really wanted you all to be able to experience it.”

In the clip, the singer addresses his fans from the stage, saying being in his element while performing for them made him feel extraordinarily calm for a reason beyond his comprehension. He thanked the crowd for being at one of his shows in the clip towards the end.

According to its synopsis, the movie was filmed at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York. The concert film promises to treat the audience to an intimate look at Mendes’ creative journey that shaped his music and the inspiration and personal stories behind each track from the singer’s upcoming record.

Mendes announced his fifth album on July 31 and has since dropped multiple singles, including Nobody Knows, Why Why Why, and Isn’t That Enough. At the time the project was announced, a press release noted that the album marks Mendes’ “most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date.”

Mendes also gave his fans insight into the recording process for the album via an Instagram post. The singer expressed that his return to the studio after a long break, which he took to prioritize his mental health, was healing in every sense, and that he is very proud of the “12 beautiful finished songs” he was able to make.

For those who may not know, Mendes postponed and then canceled his 2022 world tour to focus on his mental well-being. Earlier this month, the singer looked back on the experience during an appearance on life coach Jay Shetty’s podcast, saying the tour cancellation was the “hardest” and “greatest” decision he’s ever made.

Tickets for For Friends and Family Only will go on sale on October 24 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on FriendsandFamilyFilm.com.

