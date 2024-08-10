Shawn Mendes' New Single Reveals the Singer 'Was About to Be a Father'; Here's All You Need to Know

This time, Shawn Mendes is touching upon the concept of fatherhood in his music. On Friday, Aug. 9, he released his new song Why Why Why which is a teaser to his fifth album, Shawn.

In the bridge of this cheerful number, Mendes gets to sing about having believed he was about to become a father. The lyric, "I thought I was about to be a father," is a testimony of deep emotion, then he sings, "Shook me to the core / I’m still a kid.”

The song paints the picture of a particular love affair that he hoped would go further than it did, but it failed. Mendes doesn’t make clear who this past relationship was with, nor does he go into details.

In his next interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Mendes defended why he decided to be this transparent in his works. He shares that he felt there were only two choices: to tell the truth and not to lie or the opposite view. As for the fact that the song may not be released, he comments, “It felt pointless to dance around it.”

"I realized there was two options for me. It was literally like, ‘I’m going to go down this path of speaking my exact truth or I’m going to dance around it,’ ” he says. “It felt pointless to dance around it, even if the song was never to see the light of day.”

Mendes says that he felt it was necessary to address his truth head on. He says that it was a liberating moment not only as a composer but as a man as well because he is able to be more straightforward.

He adds, “I was like, ‘Why are we here dancing around it?’ So yeah, it felt like I crossed a big threshold. I think it feels just really liberating, even just to be in a space where I’ve done that as a writer. Now I feel more free to do that as a human.”

Mendes cited that the heavy anxiety he experienced every time he told the truth in his songs stimulated his creativity. He further notes that when he was overwhelmed by anxiety during the album making process it became a joke in the studio that nerves were a sign of good music. He and the team envisioned it as a form of therapy or a means of breaking through to something profound.

“It was just one of those experiences where there became this joke while we were making the album that was, like, if I started to experience some pretty heavy anxiety in the studio everyone was sure that a great song was going to be coming after it because there was some sort of healing crisis, some sort of breakthrough that was supposed to happen.”

