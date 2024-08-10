'Already Getting Married': Adele Seemingly Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul During Fan Interaction

Adele seemed to have acknowledged her engagement to Rich Paul, during a concert in Munich on August 9.

When one of the fans proposed while the performance was ongoing, Adele disclosed that she could not marry them because she was “already getting married,” which was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

She said, "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married."

Although, at the concert in Munich, the Hello hitmaker wore no ring as witnessed by everyone who attended.

Most recently when she was out together with Rich Paul in London, she had a pear-shaped diamond ring on her finger that confirmed the rumours about their engagement.

This comes after months of rumors that the couple is preparing to tie the knot. Since July 2021, reports have linked Adele and Paul together since when they first made an appearance during an NBA Finals game. They went public with their relationship via Instagram in September 2021.

Adele has always spoke well about him during various interviews where she described their bond as being deeper than any relationships she had been involved before. She stated that years ago he met him at a party where his vivacious and energetic spirit compelled her towards him.

In other instances too, Adele commended Paul for his wit and intelligence indicating that this union was a turning point. In November 2021, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she said about Paul, "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

Their engagement rumors first sparked online somewhere around February 2022 when onlookers spotted Adele with a huge ring during BRIT Awards. However, she refused to give away much information relating to it.

Adele celebrated Paul's 41st birthday at her Las Vegas residency show where she publically declared how much she loved him. As per reports, they have maintained a great relationship.

