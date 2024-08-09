Shawn Mendes Drops Emotional Music Video Of Single Why Why Why From His Forthcoming Album: WATCH

Shawn Mendes is back with new music after four long years. The Canadian singer-songwriter, whose last album, Wonder, came out in 2020, dropped two new singles, Isn't That Enough and Why Why Why, on Thursday, August 8, which was also his 26th birthday.

The latter of the two tracks is accompanied by a music video featuring Shawn singing about a lost love he once hoped to have a future with. “Thought I was about to be a father,” he sings in the last verse of the song. “Shook me to the core; I'm still a kid. Sometimes I still cry out for my mother. Why why why? Why why why?”

The MV features Mendes singing along and performing with his guitar in a barn, in front of a bonfire, on the road, and in an empty concert venue. It has been directed by Anthony Wilson and Connor Brashier.

Watch the Why Why Why music video HERE

The Treat You Better singer announced his self-titled album, due October 18, earlier this month, unveiling its cover art on social media alongside a video trailer and a heartfelt note detailing the journey of making his new body of work. “Music really can be medicine,” he said at the time.

“Two years ago, I felt I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.”

The musician also discussed his persistent anxiety in a new interview with Apple Music, where he humorously revealed that whenever he felt the said emotion in the studio, “everyone was sure that a great song was going to be coming after because there was some sort of healing crisis, some sort of breakthrough that was supposed to happen.”

In his aforementioned social media post, Shawn thanked God for blessing him with his family and friends, whom he could trust to walk him through life when the going was tough. After thanking his friends, family, and collaborators, Mendes also thanked his fans for being “unbelievably supportive and patient and loving.”

The musician hoped his admirers would love his album and that it would make them feel warm and close to earth like it does him.

In support of his forthcoming album, Mendes will perform several intimate concerts throughout the United States and the U.K. between August 8 and October 24.

