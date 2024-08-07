Britney Spears’ Sons Sean And Preston ‘Miss Their Grandfather’ And Have 'Forgiven' Him, Says Kevin Federline’s Attorney

Britney Spears’ relationship with her father, Jamie and her desire to not be seemingly associated with him is very public. But it appeared that her son, Sean Preston, and Jayden seem to be the opposite of this.

As per Page Six’s report, the lawyer of Kevin Federline (father of Sean Preston and Jayden), Mark Vincent Kaplan, told the outlet, “The boys miss their grandfather.” He added, “They have forgiven him.”

If you are not aware, back in 2019 a major controversy sparked as the news got out that a restraining order was granted against Jamie as he was accused of getting involved in a physical altercation with his then 13-year-old grandson, Sean Preston.

As per the outlet, Jamie allegedly broke a door to get to Sean Preston during the altercation and he allegedly grabbed him. No bruises were seen on the teenager.

It was eventually decided by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office to not charge Jamie criminally, instead a retraining order was granted against him.

During that time, Kaplan told the publication that Federline did not want to watch Jamie get prosecuted.

The attorney now told the outlet that the restraining order has “expired on its own terms.” He also mentioned, “There’s no restraint between Jamie communicating with them or them communicating with Jamie.”

According to TMZ, the sources who are directly equipped with the information told the outlet that both Sean Preston and Jayden are allegedly planning to visit their grandfather, who currently resides in Louisiana.

Both the songstress’s children at least speak with Jamie once every 2 weeks on call reportedly. But it has been quite a while since the grandpa and grandchildren's reunion happened.

As per the outlet’s report, Jamie wants his grandkids to visit their other relatives who reside in Louisiana. The publication clarified citing, “This is all part of early discussions, and there is not an exact timetable on when the trip will take place.”

The insiders also elaborated that Federline and Jamie want what's best for the kids. As per the publication, it is not clear if Britney is aware of this alleged plan of her boys. It is speculated that she may not like this plan as her relationship with her dad, who was her former conservator, is allegedly rocky.

