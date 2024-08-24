Rihanna has been in a relationship with A$AP Rocky since 2020, and the two have welcomed two beautiful children, RZA and Riot. The couple has been making sure to cherish the time they spend with their children.

Rocky talked candidly about his parenting style as he raises his two sons with Rihanna. The 35-year-old rapper dismissed the notion that his children wouldn't be able to experience the same upbringing he did, during an interview with Billboard for their September cover story.

Rocky emphasized that his children are growing up normally despite having famous parents. He said, "Yes, they do. Man, let me show you little RZA last night, bro. Look, this is my little man right here."

The video showed his 2-year-old son, RZA, walking and playing along a street in SoHo. The rapper added, "They’re still human. They’re human beings. This is him last night. He's walking to the corner store."

The BET Award winner later disclosed in the interview that the little ones' musical tastes differ from their parents'. The youngsters are currently big fans of CoComelon, a popular children's show.

The rapper jokingly adds, "That s--- is driving me nuts! Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s---. She’s tired of it too, probably.”

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, also mentioned how amazing it is that he and his partner manage to find balance in their hectic schedules. Rocky told Billboard, "She's very understanding of hectic schedules, and I don't think there's a more perfect person. And you get to spend most of your time together when the schedule’s freed up."

On August 1, the couple—who announced their romance to the world in November 2020—celebrated Riot's first birthday. Rocky shared a carousel of images and videos on Instagram from their son's birthday celebrations.

Rihanna welcomed her second son last year, but Riot became popular even before he was born. Rihanna made the shocking revelation that she was pregnant during her Super Bowl performance in February 2023.

