Linda Hamilton, famous for her role in Terminator, will appear in Season 5 of Stranger Things. Though excited to join the show, she won't watch the final season.

Linda Hamilton gets candid about not watching the Stranger Things show

Linda Hamilton spoke to Us Weekly and shared mixed feelings about being in the Netflix sci-fi series. The actress expressed that she loved Stranger Things as a fan, but being part of it changed her perspective. She feels like she doesn't fit in with the '80s setting she admires.

"I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it… So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there,” she added. “That’s a whole world set in the ’80s. When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project; once I’m in something... It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching [Season 5],” she said.

Many actors share this sentiment when joining beloved projects. Despite her decision, she praised the Duffer brothers for their storytelling and characters.

Hamilton commended the Duffer brothers for their storytelling but hasn't seen the full story. She told the outlet, “I Zoomed [creators] Ross and Matt Duffer, and they gave me the shape of the character but not of the story. Because they have to be very careful with their story. So I still don’t know how it ends.” The Beauty And Beast Actress said, “And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it’s going to go. But that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know.”

What is Linda Hamilton's plan after Stranger Things?

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamilton said, "I used to want to do a Western. I could be the matriarch of a family. I’d love to do a little more period drama, you know? My costume for 40 years in this business has been blood and tangles. More blood, more tangles. I have people come up to me my entire career saying, “You’re so pretty in person!” And they’re confused! You never see me smile on film."

Hamilton added, "But those are just funny little things. I’m really happy. I’m really happy with the work I’m getting now. It’s not just Resident Alien and Stranger Things. I’m getting some good movie roles that allow me to not be the military person. I really just love the challenge. I just love acting."

Even though production is ongoing, the cast is kept in the dark about the finale. Fans are eager to see Hamilton's role in Season 5, set to premiere in 2025.

