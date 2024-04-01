Did Xavier Dolan Throw Shade At Millie Bobby Brown For Not Watching Movies? Find Out

Xavier Dolan, the Canadian filmmaker and actor, indirectly threw shade towards actress Millie Bobby Brown after she told The Sun on March 24th while promoting the movie Damsel that she lacks the required attention span to sit through a movie and complete it. "I don’t watch movies. People come up to me and say, ‘You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life’. 'And I’m like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting in my own movies. " The actress added.

Dolan seemingly responded to her confession by sharing it on his Instagram stories and then posted another meme in the next story that simply said, "K' Let's take a minute and find out more details about this online jab.

Who is Xavier Dolan? More details about him as he slams Damsel star Millie Bobby Brown

Xavier Dolan is a Canadian filmmaker and actor born on March 20, 1989. He started his career in the entertainment sector as a child actor before directing arthouse feature films. He is best known for his roles in I Killed My Mother (2009), Tom at the Farm (2013) and Heartbeats (2009).

Moreover, Dolan reposted an article from @moviesethumor referencing the quote, followed by another meme with it. The screenshot is of a scene in The Shining where Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholsen) appears to be annoyed.

It looks like Dolan has seemingly disapproved of Millie's opinion about the movies since she is a renowned actress.

What else did Millie Bobby Brown say in her interview?

In the interview with Sun, the actress further said that although she struggles to sit through a film, even her own for that matter—when she does watch a movie, she likes to multitask. She also admits to watching the massive mega-movie Barbie in 2023 and loves Margot Robbie in it.

"I just have to be doing something. So I either eat too much, because I’m just bored. Or I have to be doing something, baking, grooming a dog, or on my computer. If I’m not doing something, I just can’t sit there and look at the screen for that long. It’s not to say the movie isn’t epic, cinematic, and brilliant, or that there aren’t amazing performances. I love some of these actors," she said.

Brown also said that even though she does not have the time to watch films or consume content online because of her busy shoot schedules, her fiancée, Jake Bongiovi, is a big movie buff and loves watching movies.

"My fiancé is the biggest movie buff. He just sits and watches movies all day. And I cannot do that. That is the one thing I can’t sit down and do. But I really love Lara Croft in Tomb Raider; I love Mad Max. So I feel like I’m always channeling that inner bada*s." the actress said.

In April 2023, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, who initially sparked romance rumors in June 2021, announced their engagement. Currently, the actress is filming the fifth season of the popular sci-fi series Stranger Things. The couple frequently posts adorable pictures of them on their Instagram, keeping fans updated about their respective personal lives.