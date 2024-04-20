Before Taylor Swift rose to fame as a superstar, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes had a chance encounter with her that she still fondly recalls.

In a special edition of People magazine, Rhimes reminisced about the day Swift, then 34, visited the set and performed her 2008 hit Love Story in Rhimes' office.

Shonda Rhimes recalls her encounter with Taylor Swift before she became famous

In People’s new Grey’s Anatomy special edition, on newsstands Friday, Rhimes vividly recalls, “I remember she was an interesting artist. It's so funny because back then, she showed up in my office with bare feet. She went off and played Love Story and was like, ‘I really love your show,’” Rhimes added “I had no idea who she was. I was like, ‘This kid's adorable. Like, I love this song. The song was really good.’”

Reflecting on Swift's impact, Rhimes praised "Over the years, she's produced so much music. Really produced so much music. And it is kind of the voice of what that generation is in people's heads."

She noted, “You know what I mean? How they're perpetually like the same emotional age somehow. And in a good way,” she continued, “So I thought, yeah, her songs do become woven in because honestly, that's what everybody's listening to, but also they feel good and they work.”

Swift's connection with Grey's Anatomy extended beyond her visit to the set; her music has been featured on the show, including her song White Horse in an early episode of season 5.

Taylor Swift on Grey's Anatomy Show

Taylor Swift herself has expressed her admiration for Grey's Anatomy, praising, “I love Grey's Anatomy because I think it's the best example of dry, sarcastic humor I've ever seen mixed with drama because in life there's a humor and there's drama,”

Swift shared with People, “You know, when you're watching comedies, it's like, that's awesome and makes you laugh and it’s light, but you know, when a breakup happens on a comedy — and they're all just laughing about it all the time, and they don't ever feel it — it's hard for me to buy that because in real life, like you laugh about some things, but you cry about other things.”

She added: “So I think that Grey's Anatomy has a great balance of real emotions slash dry humor.”

You can catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

