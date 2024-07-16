‘She Was Going To Succeed’: Little House On The Prairie Actor Dean Butler Remembers Shannen Doherty

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Shannen Doherty sadly passed away at the age of 53. Many celebrities have remembered the actress. Among other celebrities, her Little House on The Prairie co-star, Dean Butler also remembered the late actress and the time they worked together in the series.

Doherty worked in the hit series when she was 11. Dean played her onscreen uncle, Almazo Wilder. Read ahead to know what he had to say about her.

Dean Butler on Shannen Doherty

The veteran actor spoke about the late actress with People. He said, “She was very determined, and you just knew that she was going to succeed. You just knew she had something.”

Butler further expressed never getting the feeling that Doherty was conscious of herself when she was doing anything, but instead, she was totally connected to what she was trying to accomplish in the given scene.

The actor thinks that the Charmed actress had a very good instinct about the work she did and he never felt that Doherty had any sort of anxiety about the work she did at all. Butler added, “She was just all in.”

After the actress’ work on the aforementioned series starring Butler, she went on to widen the horizon of her work by taking up roles in Heathers, Charmed, and Beverly Hills 90210.

Shannen Doherty reflects on working in Little House On The Prairie before her death

Before her passing, the actress reflected on the time she worked on Little House On The Prairie on her podcast titled Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty.

In the May 27 episode, while conversing with her mother, Shannen shared that the previously mentioned series helped her shape in many ways and it was the best experience of her entire career.

The actress shared that it was amazing because when she thought about the long span of her career and how some of the jobs were rough, unenjoyable, and toxic, it was her experience in The Little House that spurred the passion of being an actor.

She also talked about Michael Landon. The actress said that she did not care what were the experiences of other people with him, she knew the truth about that man. Doherty added, “He was just unbelievable."

Shannen Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane confirmed that the actress passed away on July 13 after a years-long battle with cancer.

