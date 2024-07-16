Shannen Doherty's Ex-Husband Ashley Hamilton Calls Late Star His 'Guardian Angel' Amid Her Death From Cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to death

Shannen Doherty’s very first husband, Ashley Hamilton, has addressed the actress’s death for the first time, revealing she helped him get through some of the most difficult phases of his own life.

“Shannen was not only my wife; she was my guardian angel,” Hamilton, who was married to Doherty between 1993 and 1994, told TMZ on Monday, July 15, two days after she passed from cancer on Saturday, July 13.

“Even though things don’t always work the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times,” he added. Hamilton expressed that though he was married to the Charmed star for only a few months, his love and admiration for her lasted far longer than their marriage.

Shannen Doherty died over the weekend after almost a decade-long battle with cancer

Shannen, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, died aged 53 on Saturday.

In his aforementioned statement to TMZ, Hamilton noted that though he did not reconnect with Doherty after learning of her diagnosis, watching her battle the horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring, especially because he is a cancer survivor himself. “The whole world lost a free-spirited soul, and my heart aches for her and for those who loved her,” Hamilton added. “May she rest in peace.”

Ashley Hamilton was reportedly the reason Doherty was fired from Beverly Hills, 90210

Earlier this year, Doherty acknowledged her apparent unprofessional behavior on the set of the acclaimed show when she sat down with her former 90210 co-star Jason Priestly to record an episode for her Let's Be Clear podcast.

Doherty got candid about her relationship with Hamilton while speaking to Priestly, recalling how her being in a terrible marriage at the time made it hard for her to reach work on time, which led to her getting fired from the show after Season 4.

Doherty filed for divorce from Hamilton in April 1994 after being married for less than a year.

She then went on to marry poker player Rick Salomon in 2002, but their marriage was annulled within nine months of their union. In 2011, she married photographer Kurt Iswarienko, with whom she finalized her divorce just one day before her death.

Doherty originally filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage. This June, the actress alleged that her ex-husband was delaying settling their divorce as he didn’t want to pay spousal support, a claim Iswarienko’s lawyer denied.

