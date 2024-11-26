‘She’s A Wonderful Person’: Jason Kelce Is All Praises For Taylor Swift; Reveals His Answer To People Asking Him For Eras Tour Tickets

Jason Kelce emphasized on his brother, Travis Kelce’s relationship. While sharing the details about Travis and Taylor Swift’s dating life, the football player went on to shower praise on the latter. Kelce claimed that Swift has been very kind to him and his family. While making an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Kelce revealed, “She’s great.”

Further in his discussion with the host, the Philadelphia Eagles star opened up on the people asking him for the Eras Tour concert tickets. However, the athlete stated that he straight away said no to anyone who asked for it.

Speaking of the Grammy-winning singer, Kelce shared, "She's been nothing but lovely to our family; she's a wonderful person, and I don't want that to kind of be a dynamic."

He added about the tickets, "It is an immediate no.” Kelce further stated, "As much as Taylor has said, she will take care of anybody that I ask for. She does say that; she's very... she's great, but I still say no to everybody.”

Moreover, in his interview, Kelce spoke about his debut on the Monday Night Football. The soccer star has taken a seat at ESPN after announcing his retirement from the NFL after 13 years.

Speaking of the new opportunity, the athlete claimed, "Very weird that a center is on the TV as much as I am, but I'm just running with it, having fun... pretty much it!"

In his previous interview on the Pivot Podcast, Kelce recalled listening to Swift’s songs along with his daughters. He shared on the episode, "I've been listening a lot to 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.’”

He added, "There's a line in that where 'I'm a real tough kid. I can handle my s—. Ellie's 3 years old, and she says, 'I'm a real tough kid. I can handle my stuff.' That's all I hear on a daily basis, because it gets a laugh out of me every time."

Taylor Swift, who is set to end her Eras Tour in December, has been dating Travis Kelce since September 2023. The Kelce brothers have often talked about the pop icon on the former’s podcast. It is quite clear that Kansas City Chiefs player’s family loves Swift.

