Jason Kelce Hints At His Christmas Gift For Taylor Swift; Jokes 'We Just Started A Trend'

Jason Kelce opened up about his gifting strategy for this year’s Christmas. On November 21, the former Philadelphia Eagles center appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and shared what he could gift to his brother Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Jason admitted that the pop star is “tough to shop for” because she can have anything she wants, hence he concluded that gifting something handmade would seal the deal. He’d do the same for his brother as well. When Fallon asked if he’s used to making “sentimental” presents himself, he denied it big time.

“I’ve never done it, but I think it can work really well. I’ve got something up my sleeve,” he teased. And the gift he’d be working on is *drumrolls* a macaroni necklace. “Works on me with my kids,” Jason — who’s dad to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett — quipped. The talk show host cracked a follow-up joke saying that if Swift wore a macaroni necklace, it could be turned into a business venture.

“It’d be funny if you made Taylor a macaroni necklace and all of a sudden millions of girls are wearing macaroni necklaces. … Buy stock in macaroni,” Fallon added. Jason resonated with his sentiment and quipped, “Friendship macaroni necklaces. We just started a trend.”

During the former NFL star’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel a few days back, he announced that he’d be hosting a late-night show for ESPN. He revealed that the show will have appearances from legendary sportsmen, people he’s played with, coaches, and even celebrities.

The New Heights podcast host said that his “busy” sibling may not appear on the show since his relationship with Swift is his priority. But teased saying, “Maybe… we can sneak him on for an episode.” Although Travis was renowned for being the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, his popularity peaked after he started dating the Maroon singer last summer.

It not only gave a boost to the Kelce brothers’s New Heights podcast but also handed them several opportunities. For example, Travis got gigs like hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and acting in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie.