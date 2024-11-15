Jason and Travis Kelce Receive 700 Voicemails, Call Themselves Experts in Relationships Because of Taylor Swift and Kylie

On November 14, Jason Kelce made a playful remark about how he and his brother Travis Kelce are navigating their relationships, saying that they’re “killing it” in the romance department. The brothers were answering fan questions during a bonus episode of their podcast, New Heights, which featured answers to over 700 voicemails they received.

While Jason humbly downplayed their relationship advice skills by saying they’re not experts, Travis quickly stepped in to clarify that their happiness in relationships might actually make their advice valuable.

During the podcast episode, the Kelce brothers spoke about their love lives while listening to fan questions. Jason, who has been married to Kylie McDervitt since 2018, and Travis, who began dating Taylor Swift in the summer of 2023, both shared insights into their romantic experiences. Jason quipped about their success in relationships, “I shouldn’t say we’re not experts, we’re kinda killing it."

Jason and Kylie share three children: Wyatt Elizabeth, 4, Elliotte 'Ellie' Ray, 3, and Bennett 'Bennie' Llewellyn, 20 months. Meanwhile, Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift has been a major topic of media buzz since the two began dating in 2023. Despite their high-profile relationships, the Kelce brothers took a casual and humorous approach to their fans' dating dilemmas.

Advertisement

The brothers provided some unorthodox dating advice to a fan who described Philadelphia as the worst city to be single in. Travis, ever the jokester, suggested that she might find luck in places like delis and markets.

“You know, there’s a lot of guys at the delis. Go to the markets, go to a good sandwich spot,” Travis said, hinting that these everyday settings might be perfect for finding someone doing well for themselves.

Travis also recommended trying out the Jersey Shore, a popular spot for summer dating. “The Shore is full of 30-year-olds that are looking for love,” Travis stated. “That was Jason at one time. Maybe not 30 years old, but he was looking for love.”

Jason added his own twist to the conversation, telling fans that the best way to find love is often to stop actively searching for it. “You gotta not look for it,” Jason said. “That’s how love works. When you’re looking for it, you’re psyching yourself out.”

Advertisement

Jason continued by suggesting that people should engage in activities they genuinely enjoy, rather than focusing solely on finding a partner. “Go to birthday parties, go to weddings. Go to events. Get out of the f–king house, that’s how you find ’em,” Travis chimed in again.

While the brothers were discussing dating, they didn’t delve too deeply into the specifics of Travis's romance with Taylor Swift. However, an insider shared some exclusive insights into the couple’s relationship. According to the source, Taylor has been in an incredibly positive place, describing the year she’s had with Travis as the best year of her life.

The insider revealed that Taylor’s relationship with Travis has strengthened her in many ways, making her more confident and fearless. Taylor’s newfound love with Travis has not only been a joyful experience but has also transformed how she views herself.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Thanks Swifties for Six Grammy Nominations for TTPD: 'Everything Is a Reflection of Your Passion'