‘She’s In A Really Good Place’: Jennifer Lopez Is Focusing On Having A Fresh Start Following Her Split From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had been making headlines ever since they came into a relationship in 2021. After dating for a year and getting married in 2022, the former couple were headed for a divorce in July 2024.

The past year has been a rocky one for the celebrities, and as for JLo, the actress is no longer looking for love as of now. Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was confirmed on January 6, 20 weeks after the pair documented their separation.

In conversation with People Magazine, a source close to the actress shared that her marriage had turned into a nightmare. While opening up about the Unstoppable star’s current life, an insider revealed, "The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end."

They further added, "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Finalize Divorce 20 Weeks After Actress' Filing: Report

Meanwhile, a source close to Affleck also shared an update on the Justice League star’s life. The actor is currently working on his upcoming project RIP, alongside his longtime pal, Matt Damon. A source close to the Hollywood star revealed, "He enjoys working.” They further added, "He seems to be in a good place."

Following her separation from Affleck, Lopez mentioned in her documents that she requires no spousal support from her ex-husband, and the attorney fees would be split up too.

Advertisement

Amidst the divorce settlement, the Marry Me star appeared in the new movie Unstoppable, which is produced by Affleck and Damon’s production company.

ALSO READ: Did Jennifer Lopez Visit Ben Affleck's Home Right Before Their Divorce Settlement? Report Suggests THIS