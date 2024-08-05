'She's Just Full Of Love': Blake Lively Opens Up About Her Experience Of Sharing Screen With Co-Star Jenny Slate In Upcoming Film It Ends With Us

Blake Lively continues to captivate fans with her acting skills and engaging social media presence, and now, after her surprising cameo as Ladypool in the newly released superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Lively is preparing for her next project, the romantic drama film It Ends With Us, based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover. In the movie, she plays the character of Lily Bloom.

In a recent interview with ET, the Green Lantern movie actress talked about her experience working with co-star Jenny Slate, who portrays the role of Allysa in the movie. She revealed that she bonded with Slate during filming because they love their jobs and how they value and "love their personal lives a lot." Blake Lively praised the actress, saying, "I love Jenny so much, and she was such an anchor for me in so many ways," adding, "She's just full of love and light, but she's also deeply grounded."

The Age of Adaline actress further shared that she and Slate are committed to their work, explaining that they work extremely hard and take it "very seriously, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work." However, Lively noted that their identities are defined much more by their "personal lives" than their work, noting that "we can be both of those things at once."

The actress also expressed, "When you're working, sometimes you feel guilty for, you know, not being in your personal life in those hours you’re at work," but she found it comforting that her co-star was experiencing the same feelings, noting that it was "very grounding."

Jenny Slate, who also co-joined her during the interview, gushed about working with Blake Lively. She said she "deeply fell in love" with her during filming It Ends With Us. The Brain on Fire actress further shared that she "admired" her for a long time, noting that she is "fresh, detail-oriented," and always prepared, even knowing the exact pages on the script where things occurred.

Slate added, "[She's a] deeply trustworthy person who is also willing to share. We had long talks. I was never expecting to have the off-set experience that I had."

Directed by Justin Baldoni, the movie follows Lily Bloom, who overcame her traumatic childhood, starts a new life in Boston, and pursues her dream to open a flower shop, where she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. The two develop a close bond, but as their love grows, Lily starts to see sides of him that remind her of her parents' relationship. Amid that, her first love, Atlas Corrigan, reenters her life, and her relationship with Ryle gets upended.

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024. The movie features Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar, and Amy Morton.