Ryan Reynolds Discovers New Details About Blake Lively’s Last Name, Says: ‘I Just Found Out’

Ryan Reynolds is still learning new things about his wife, Blake Lively. Very recently, the 36-year-old launched her own line of hair care products under the name Blake Brown. This led to a post on Instagram by the 47-year-old actor.

“I'm obscenely proud of this woman,” said Reynolds in his post. “She’s been working on @blakebrownbeauty for 7 years. And the result is exactly what you'd expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius. Also, I just found out her last name is Brown.”

Lively explained why she decided to change her name at a recent New York City party held to celebrate her product launch. She told the audience that Brown is her dad’s name. She says, “My dad took Lively from my mom, which is her story to tell. It's a longer, much more interesting story. But I just thought that was really cool.”

Blake shared more about her name's significance. "My dad took on Lively, and I've only ever been called Blake Lively, but Blake Brown was on my birth certificate and then would show up in legal documents here and there. It was always kind of like an identity I never fully stepped into, yet it was the most intimate identity of mine because it's like the most personal name.”

Blake's father, who featured alongside her in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, passed away earlier this year at age 74. Ernie Lively was an actor as well.

Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012 with four children, often praising each other publicly as well as privately. Most recently, she took to Instagram to share about her passion for the role of Deadpool & Wolverine by Reynolds.

“It was a ‘meta’ superhero,” she wrote. “Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except [Taika Waititi] bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but [Reynolds].”

Their mutual support and admiration continue to shine through, both in their personal and professional lives.

