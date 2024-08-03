‘I Tend To Choose A Character’: Blake Lively Says She Thinks Of A Character Before Getting Dressed

Blake Lively has been called a maximalist on the red carpet. Her style is ‘more is more,’ whether it’s covered with tons of sparklers, bejeweled shoes, or embroidered custom catsuits; she avoids sequins like Olenna Tyrell avoids poison.

Lively’s fashion choices are not just about being fashionable. For an actress who is usually very shy, these outfits serve as armor and make her feel secure in public places. “I'm a pretty shy person, so if I'm going to go somewhere, I tend to choose a character,” she explains. “It’s like, ‘What Spice Girl am I today? Or which character of ‘Sex in the City?’”

One brilliant example of this approach was witnessed at the 2024 Super Bowl. She wore a red Adidas tracksuit tailored to pointed stilettos with tapered pants to attend alongside best friend Taylor Swift. “I don’t think I was supposed to wear all that jewelry together,” she said while laughing. She also styled her hair in 80s waves inspired by her sister Robyn's famous look.

In Lively’s hands, the method of dressing becomes an art form. This trend now followed by other fashion influencers such as Margot Robbie and Zendaya involves dressing up as one's characters when promoting new projects. For instance, during A Simple Favor promotion tour in 2018, Blake wore men’s suits to market the movie. “It’s a marketing hack,” declared Lively whose plan worked.

She showed off more method dressing at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere held in NYC last month and appeared as Ladypool cosplay wearing a custom crimson Versace catsuit while Gigi Hadid sported Miu Miu Wolverine yellow.

Advertisement

This catsuit featured flower embroidery which paid tribute to Lily Bloom from It Ends with Us. In addition to this revelation from Lively; some elements of her characters are also apparent in her personal fashion. “My style is just all over the place,” she says. “I don't think anyone would go, like, ‘Oh, that's super her!’”

While Lively’s fashion may change, her signature long “bronde” hair never does. She created an eight-product hair care line called Blake Brown over the past seven years which was fully consistent with this approach. Lively opted for clean formulas that were amazing for a mass market at this price point including one fragrance she loves. “I didn’t want to step into something that someone else had already created,” said Lively on what motivated her.

Lively has always maintained that she has great hair because she was blessed by genetics and had to take good care of it. “I am lucky. My mom has great hair,” she admits before adding however that she treats her hair differently from the rest in order to keep it healthy and shiny.

Advertisement

The journey through beauty and style as experienced by Blake Lively is characterized by a combination of personal style and character-driven choices in a unique way. Her maximalism continues to inspire and enthrall worldwide audiences as well as innovative method dressing approaches.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Britney B****’: Blake Lively Takes A Fun Dig At Her All-Denim Ensemble As She Spends Time With It Ends With Us Cast