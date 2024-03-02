What Did Cate Blanchett Tell Lily Gladstone To Survive The Oscar Season? Star Reveals

Lily Gladstone is on top of the moon! As she has been nominated for her first ever Academy Award, everyone is appreciating her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. While others congratulated her, veteran actress Cate Blanchett advised her on how to survive the 2024 Oscars season. What has Cate’s advice been like? Did she mention adaptogenic mushrooms? Read on to find out.

What did Cate Blanchett advise Lily Gladstone?

Everyone loved Mollie Burkhart from KOTFM. The 37-year-old actress is feeling overwhelmed about the big night on March 10, 2024. Lily recalls Cate’s words. In an advice the 54-year-old had said, "Her big tip was to keep up on your adaptogenic mushrooms through this whole period, which is great advice.” She had also added, "It's like, okay, that is a very quick, easy, self-care ritual that I can adapt, coming from one of the most brilliant, brilliant actors alive."

Cate has herself won the Oscars twice so she knows how hectic the drill is. Lily and Cate met each other during the awards show circuit and felt that the advice of the Carol actress took her by surprise. In an interview to People, Lily revealed, "You grow up idolizing somebody's career and their acting, and you think it's going to be a bit of advice about how to stay present or how to really commit to an objective or some acting tip," This shows how Lily idolizes the Tar actress deeply.

Lily felt deeply saddened when Cate did not win an Oscar for her role of Queen Elizabeth in 1999 film Elizabeth. Expressing her disbelief the First Cow actress said, "I remember just being really, really upset about that. She's my ultimate actress. I think she's the great talent of this generation.”

What are the categories under which Killers of the Flower Moon has been nominated at Oscars 2024?

The film has been loved and nominated under various categories. It sees various titles like Best Picture, Best Actress In Leading Role and others. This is Martin Scorsese’s 10th nomination in the Academy Awards and he has surpassed Steven Spielberg’s record as the Best Director nominee for the umpteenth time. While we all wait to see who takes these awards home, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

