'She's Not A Friendly Lady': Janice Dickinson Admits She 'Tortured' Tyra Banks' On America's Next Top Model; DEETS

Janice Dickinson, known for her blunt remarks on America's Next Top Model (ANTM), has opened up about her true feelings towards Tyra Banks, the show's creator and lead judge.

On a recent episode of the Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Dickinson shared that it was Banks' treatment of the contestants that bothered her during the show's production.

Janice Dickinson remarks on Tyra Banks's behavior in the past

When asked if she stayed in touch with Banks after the show, Janice Dickinson said, "No, she's not a friendly lady." She confessed that she "just tortured" Banks during ANTM because of Banks' harsh critiques of the contestants.

Dickinson explained "If she was going to be mean to the girls — I saw her ploy, just so I could remain under the radar. I'd tell her things like, 'I did Vogue, you did Elle,'"

Despite Banks' success, including being the first Black woman on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, Dickinson's attitude was a response to Banks' behavior on set. Dickinson recalled, "She was always late, keeping us waiting for hours and hours. Cape Town, South Africa — with no air conditioning."

An insider from ANTM's production told Entertainment Weekly that it's "sad and childish" for Dickinson to criticize Banks, noting that Dickinson has a history of negative comments about her.

Dickinson, who remained a guest on ANTM after her main panel exit in cycle 4, admitted that Top Model was her favorite post-supermodel job, though she's had her share of harsh words for Banks over the years.

In an interview with the Oprah Winfrey Network, Dickinson clarified that she was hired to be the female Simon Cowell, delivering tough feedback to the contestants.

Janice Dickinson apologized for her past remarks

Despite past criticisms, Dickinson expressed respect for Banks, acknowledging her as a tough businesswoman who creates great TV.

She apologized for her past remarks, saying, "I've said some pretty bad things about her in the past because I'd been fired, and I was very hurt that I'd been fired, so I acted out. That's not when I acted in a sober-like fashion. I really apologize to you, Tyra, for the things I might've said to you, because she is a great lady, and thanks to her, I've had a very successful career on television."

