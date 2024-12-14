Ryan Reynolds Says He’s Doing an ‘OK’ Job Raising Kids with Blake Lively, Prioritizing Empathy Amid Their Privileged Lifestyle

Ryan Reynolds is giving a heartfelt insight into how he and Blake Lively are raising their four kids away from the spotlight and ensuring they hold enough empathy in their hearts. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, December 13, Reynolds, 48, spoke candidly about wanting to give his children as normal a life as possible.

The Deadpool and Wolverine actor and writer told the outlet he tries not to compare his and his wife’s working-class upbringing with the lives their kids are living, though he admitted he did so earlier. “I remember when they were young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever,” he pleaded.

According to Reynolds, he didn’t want his childhood experiences of wealth and gratitude to impact how his kids lived, as he realized his traumas weren’t their burden to carry.

The multihyphenate revealed that, thankfully, his kids are already very much in touch with reality and gratitude and have enough understanding of the world to have a strong sense of empathy. Taking credit for James, 9, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin’s emotional intelligence, Reynolds said he thinks he is doing an “OK” job of raising his kids with the Gossip Girl star.

Reynolds has always been candid about parenting. Only this week, he told Andrew Garfield during Variety’s Actors on Actors conversation that one of the most difficult parts about filmmaking is that it keeps him away from the family for long periods.

During the same interview, the actor cast doubts over Deadpool 4, saying the project would take him away from his kids, as the job of both starring in and writing a project is very demanding. He expressed he doesn’t ever want to be an absent father to his children.

“I, like, kind of die inside when I see their face and they have a competition or they have a sports thing or something and I missed it,” he stated.

In July 2024, the father of four joked about not being done having kids with Lively yet. The more, the merrier, he said at the time.

