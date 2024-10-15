'Shortest And Sweetest': Joey King Praises BFF Sabrina Carpenter's Performance With Reference To THIS Short N' Sweet Track

Female reunions are just so wholesome! Joey King reunited with Sabrina Carpenter, her best friend of ten years, at one of her concerts recently and posted their interaction on the internet, prompting a swoon fest from the duo’s collective fanbase.

A Family Affair star, 25, first and foremost gushed about watching the pop star, also 25, during her tour stop in Chicago in an Instagram post on Monday, October 14, writing, “I got to see my wife perform in chi town last night and I cried course.”

“She’s just the shortest and sweetest pop star I’ve ever seen. I might let her make me Juno,” King added, referencing Carpenter’s album title Short ‘n Sweet and song Juno.

In the post, the actress included a clip of herself dancing in the pit as Carpenter performed her newest hits, including Please, Please, Please, and Good Graces, and a few backstage photos with her four nieces and Carpenter. She attended the show in a pink outfit, consisting of a mini skirt, a baseball cap, and a shirt with the word Camaraderie written on it. The latter-mentioned item seemingly was a nod to Carpenter’s song Bed Chem.

King continued speaking highly of Carpenter in the Stories section of her Instagram. Posting a picture of the two hugging, she wrote, “I love you, my brina. Perfect girl. Perfect show. Feel so lucky to watch you shine.”

King previously watched Carpenter perform at the Governor’s Ball music festival in June. At the time, the actress chatted with People about the experience, telling the outlet it was her first time watching her friend perform in a few years because of their clashing schedules.

Expressing her excitement for the Disney alum's then-upcoming album, King revealed that she's been obsessed with the single, Please, Please, Please. “It’s so rude of her to make a hit like that. It’s also so rude to make such an addicting music video. It’s really rude to make me watch it six times at 2:00 a.m. when I want to go to bed,” she said.

After the album came out in August, though, King tweaked her answer, telling People she was having a hard time figuring out which of the 12 tracks on Carpenter's record she liked more.

Carpenter will next hit the stage on October 16 in Nashville, followed by shows on October 17 and 19 in St. Louis and Raleigh.

