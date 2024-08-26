What Is Sabrina Carpenter's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out As Singer Drops New Song Featuring Jenna Ortega

In 2024, Sabrina Carpenter’s estimated net worth stands at $12 million as per celebrity net worth. Her massive net worth places her among the wealthier celebrities.

Carpenter’s fortune is a pretty good reflection of the upward trajectory of her career which encompasses acting, music, endorsements, and more. Her diverse portfolio has made her a millionaire.

Here’s a breakdown of how she achieved this financial success:

Music and acting career beginnings

Sabrina Carpenter was born on May 11, 1999, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. From a very early age, she was in the spotlight. Carpenter began dancing when she was just a toddler.

Also, at a very young age, she earned fans and followers by posting singing videos on YouTube! Her breakthrough came in 2009 when she came third in The Next Miley Cyrus Project. It was of course organized by Miley Cyrus herself!

As for her acting break, it came in 2013. The hitmaker starred in the movie Horns alongside Daniel Radcliffe. Apart from this, she earned fame and slowly began cementing her place in the pop culture world after playing the lead role of Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.

Also, this led to her signing a five-album contract with Disney-owned Hollywood Records.

Music career takes off

In 2014, Sabrina Carpenter released her first single titled- Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying. It was penned by Meghan Trainor but didn’t quite make a splash. The song did not make it onto the main Billboard Hot 100 chart.

But over the next few years, Carpenter continued trying. She consistently recorded music, performed, and worked on multiple projects. She finally succeeded in January 2021 when her single Skin debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

In July 2022, her fifth album, Emails I Can’t Send, dropped. This catapulted her to more stardom as her single Nonsense became Platinum-certified.

Also, the deluxe edition of the same album included the track Feather, which reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her singles Espresso and Please Please Please have also contributed significantly to her net worth as well. The former reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 1 on global charts.

Also, she has opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour which has provided a big boost to her career.

Endorsements and music touring

The singer’s success and wealth haven’t been cemented by just music. She has lucrative endorsement deals with multiple companies like Coca-Cola, Scent Beauty, Aéropostale, Skims, Samsung, and more.

These endorsements contribute to her overall net worth. Sabrina Carpenter is also popular on social media with nearly 40 million followers on Instagram alone.

Future opportunities

Her popularity is all set to soar higher because the music video for her opening track called Taste for her sixth album titled Short n’ Sweet is going viral.

In the video we see Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega go for each other’s throats for their shared boyfriend. But why Jenna Ortega? Is it just because of her Wednesday fame?

Not quite. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 25-year-old singer revealed that they bonded over their love for a specific film.

Carpenter said, “[The video] was inspired by one of my favorite films and [Jenna] was a huge fan of the film. I’m so excited for you guys to see this video, you have no idea. I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done.”

The video is allegedly inspired by a 1992 movie called Death Becomes Her. It starred Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn.

Success rarely happens overnight, and Sabrina Carpenter’s journey is proof of her persistence and dedication. Her net worth reflects her remarkable achievements.

