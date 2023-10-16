Michael B. Jordan’s Workout Routine to Ace Fitness Discipline

Acing an athletic build isn’t an easy feat. Busy schedules and easy access to indulgences can sideline the importance of fitness. However, Michael B. Jordan’s workout plan depicts that discipline can work like magic if you’re committed to achieving your health and fitness goals. An American actor, he has managed to earn global acclaim and admiration for his phenomenal on-screen roles and guest appearances. However, his dedication to getting in fitter shape, especially for the movie Creed and its sequels has motivated many people to prioritize their fitness goals. Michael’s journey is a dose of genuine inspiration because tight timelines and cravings can sometimes get the better of us, and we may procrastinate kick-starting our workout regime. However, we may need a nudge to get going and unleash the potential health benefits of working out. Read through this article to explore Michael B. Jordan workout routine so that you can revisit his journey on the days when you feel low and lazy.

Who Is Michael B. Jordan?

Michael Bakari Jordan, also known as Michael B. Jordan is an American actor and producer. Born on 9th February 1987, in California, he grew up in New Jersey, United States. He was inclined towards basketball at an early age. However, he also discovered his interest in acting and modeling. Jordan was bullied for his passion to perform but that didn’t dull his spark and enthusiasm.

Rather, he started his career as a child model for many brands and companies and eventually became a full-time professional actor. As a professional actor, he started contributing to the TV series, Cosby in 1999 followed by appearing in the crime drama series called The Sopranos.

His breakthrough role was as Wallace in the first season of The Wire, an American drama series. Jordan’s contributions have been marvelous and he has been quite a versatile actor. He also appeared in Friday Night Lights, an American sports drama. Jordan’s love for sports has fortunately found a way in acting and he has also played the guest role of a football player in one of the episodes of the drama Burn Notice in the episode Hot Spot. Acclaim and appreciation have been a constant part of Jordan.

His role as Oscar Grant in the biographical drama movie, Fruitvale Station has received huge compliments from the public as well as other celebrities.

Jordan’s performance in the sports movie Creed and its sequels that honor boxing has been phenomenal. However, this movie is extra special because of the workout discipline of Jordan that shines through and is reflected in his athletic build. He is also known for his role in the popular movie Black Panther. He has also directed the 3rd movie in this series besides performing in it. In one of the interviews, Jordan’s trainer Correy Calliet shared that Michael B. Jordan’s workout schedule wasn't constant. They used to have training sessions ‘on the go’ because of time constraints. However, Jordan’s determination and commitment were matchless, making training possible and effective even in small increments.

Advertisement

This is one of the most ideal cues to start off somewhere and squeeze in time for your body.

Michael B. Jordan’s Workout Routine

Michael B. Jordan followed a strict workout routine at least 4 days a week. His physical training regimen included a variety of workouts for arms, shoulders, legs, and chest. Some of them are:

Cardio

Michael B Jordan workout regimen included doing versatile cardio exercises for at least 30-40 minutes 4 days a week. The benefits of cardio exercise are quite impressive. They are not only good for maintaining the health of your heart but also help regulate weight ( 1 ). Jordan ensured he did a good jog to warm up before he began his workout, followed by pushups, plyometric drills, dumbbell presses, bench presses, and triceps pushdowns. You can make cardio exercises like jogging, cycling, dancing, and swimming a part of your fitness regime quite easily at home before you hit the gym.

Abs Exercises (Abdominal Exercises)

Abs workout was a crucial part of Jordan’s intense training sessions. He would do different abs exercises targeting his abs including dumbbell lunge, leg curl, squats, sprinter sit-up, toe touches, reverse crunches, single lunge hip extension, reverse crunch with a resistance band, leg raise, etc. Abdominal exercises have proven to enhance your muscular endurance which may help your body in exercising for longer periods of time ( 2 ). These exercises are also quite effective for posture alignment and preventing lower back pain ( 3 ). So, with these exercises, you can focus on muscle development and bid goodbye to annoying back pain as well as flaunt an athletic physique.

Boxing

Boxing tops the list of martial arts Jordan has been engaged in, especially during his weight loss program. Jordan did boxing training for at least 2-3 hours, including heavy bag boxing, speed bag boxing, hitting the mitts, and jump rope. Boxing has proven to enhance your physical activity and can help in weight management ( 4 ). So, you may as well enjoy this engaging activity and feel active and healthy.

Circuit Training

Michael B. Jordan didn’t miss out on circuit training during his bodybuilding sessions. He would do jumping jacks, rowing, treadmill, jumping jacks, box jumps, jumping lunges, burpees, etc to get the benefits of a range of circuit training exercises. Circuit training can help you lose weight, reduce body fat, as well as getting a slimmed-down waist ( 5 ). So, following Jordan’s circuit training can help you slim down and serve major fitness goals.

Advertisement

Michael B. Jordan’s Diet Plan

Michael B. Jordan’s healthy and strict diet plan reflects that he made healthy eating choices and eliminated unhealthy eating habits and patterns. It won’t be wrong to say that his daily meals were a good bowl of protein-rich foods loaded with green veggies.

Breakfast

When it comes to food intake, the Creed III star made sure he made healthy choices. Jordan had egg whites, oats, and a whole egg for breakfast. Egg whites are packed with high-quality protein and make for a healthy breakfast, as they help in eliminating protein deficiency, aid muscular growth, and keep your cravings and appetite under check ( 6 ). Starting your day with eggs can also reduce your calorie intake and prevent you from binge eating, promoting weight loss and boosting muscle growth ( 7 ). So, if you feel hungry and want to lose weight, eggs can be a good breakfast choice to get a protein-rich diet and feel full for longer periods. That, in turn, can help you from indulging in unhealthy eating choices.

Lunch

For lunch, Jordan consumed lean protein in the form of chicken or turkey. Lean protein consumption may enhance the growth and functioning of your body, besides helping you build muscular strength and endurance ( 8 ). He had sweet potatoes and green veggies. Sweet potato is enriched with proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, phenolic acids, flavonoids, etc that offer nourishment to your body, boost your immune system, and protect you from many diseases like diabetes ( 9 ). So, you can relish a healthy lunch without compromising on taste and nutritional value.

Dinner

Jordan ensured his dinner time wasn’t indulgent or unhealthy. He had ground turkey, fish, and a rich bowl of veggies. Fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, iodine, taurine, selenium, and vitamin D, besides being low in calories ( 10 ). Fish consumption has been associated with wound healing, maintaining heart health as well as providing protection from viruses and bacteria ( 11 ). So, it may not be wrong to say that with fish intake, you’re in for a nutritional boost. Jordan also used olive oil in the salad dressings to get all the nutritional goodness before he settled for the day. Olive oil has antioxidant properties that can help in boosting your immune system and preventing liver damage ( 12 ). So, Jordan’s dinner used to be a balance of essential nutrients and ingredients.

Advertisement

Snacks

Jordan snacked on protein shakes. Protein shakes offer sufficient protein intake that can give you an energy boost during workouts, besides helping you perform your tasks more efficiently ( 13 ). He didn’t consume junk food or processed foods, and that does tell a lot about his eating discipline during his weight loss program. Both junk and processed foods can cause obesity and metabolic disorders causing inefficient bodily functioning ( 14 ). So, this may be your hint to snack healthy to protect your body from the harmful consequences of unhealthy foods.

Supplements

Jordan had a pre-work supplement and multivitamins. Both of these are associated with enhancing dietary quality and can provide your body with essential vitamins, minerals, calcium, and various micronutrients that can enhance the growth and strength of your body ( 15 ). So, if you’re dealing with nutritional deficiency, you can go for supplements and multivitamins. They can help you overcome nutritional deficiency, besides enriching your diet.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Sustainable lifestyle choices might seem difficult to make. But, once you notice how your body responds to daily workouts, healthy eating habits, and weight training, there’s no going back. You get used to making choices that don’t offer momentary benefits but are also good for your health in the long run. Michael B. Jordan’s workout routine is a good example to follow if you feel low or don’t get enough time to transform your body and lifestyle. When you make fitness a priority, you can be in a better mindset to focus on other areas of your life. It’s a satisfactory experience to start somewhere at your own pace and get the desired results you’ve been expecting to get.