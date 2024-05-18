Will Smith Says Co-Star Micheal B. Jordan Is 'Truth'; Shares I Am Legend Sequel Plans

American post-apocalyptic action thriller film I Am Legend, directed by Francis Lawrence is based on the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson. The Will Smith's starrer sci-fi thriller was the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2007, earning $256 million domestically and $329 million internationally for a total of $585 million. Will Smith's performance, in particular, got huge applause from critics. Smith previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he considers this film as one of his greatest successes.

And, now we have some positive updates on the I AM Legend sequel as Will Smith cited that he's developing the next installment with Michael B. Jordan who will co-star. Last year, while attending a conversation at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, Smith stated that the script for the film had arrived.

Will Smith confirms I Am Legend 2 is in development

There has been speculation about the sequel to the 2007 movie I Am Legend among fans. But now we have some good news as Will Smith who starred in the film as scientist Robert Neville, the last remaining survivor in New York City following a virus that made the rest of the population into vampire-like beings has confirmed that the sequel is in active development along with Michael B. Jordan.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at a fan screening for his upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the King Richard actor was asked about the planning he and Michael B. Jordan were making about a sequel to the 2007 film. Smith said, that the duo had met and things were “looking good,” and thinks that the movie will be a reality.

“We had a couple weeks together about a month ago. I think it’s looking good,” said Smith. “[We have some] really solid ideas . . . I think we’re going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that.”

This is not the first time that Smith is talking about the sequel. Previously while attending one conversation in Saudi Arabia last year, Smith confirmed that Jordan is definitely going to be in the movie.

“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close, script just came in,” Smith said of I Am Legend 2.

Talking about the death of his character, Smith said to the crowd: “We’re going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lives and I can’t tell you anymore.”

What’s next for the sequel?

I Am Legend ended with a dramatic and blistering explosion, resulting in the death of Neville as his house became overrun by Darkseekers. This conclusion left viewers wondering how Neville could return if a sequel was made. Details about the plot of I Am Legend 2 are still under wraps, but it has been confirmed that Akiva Goldsman, the original movie's writer, will be back to write the script.

“This will start a few decades later than the first,” Goldsman said.

Goldsman has said the plot will pick up where the DVD alternative ending left off.

He said: “We trace back to the original [Richard] Matheson book and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film.

He also said that he is obsessed with The Last of Us and that he envisions a New York City where nature starts reclaiming the urban landscape and humanity is no longer the primary dominant species. While the plot details are not exactly known, its possibilities are endless.

