SNL’s Bowen Yang Jokes About Chappell Roan Fan Harassment During Hippo Moo Deng Sketch

Bowen Yang transformed into a Hippo for an SNL sketch about a baby hippopotamus named Moo Deng from Thailand, who became an internet sensation overnight. But the sketch surprisingly threw shade at pop star Chappell Roan with multiple references. The fake talk show Weekend Update, hosted by Colin Jost, welcomed the baby hippo (Yang) for a one-on-one discussion.

Jost noted that visitors have been throwing bananas and shellfish at the internet star Moo Deng to get her attention. “Here to comment is Moo Deng,” the host announced, and Yang slid inside the frame, dressed head-to-toe as a Hippo. “For the past 10 weeks, I have been going nonstop. Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose,” the comedian said.

The hippo compared her experience with that of Roan, who recently announced that she needed a break from performing to focus on her health. “It has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries,” Yand said as Moo Deng. She added a “reminder” that noted how women don’t owe anyone anything and that people should not expect them to pose for pictures because they appreciate their talent.

“When I’m in my enclosure tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee, I am at work. That is the project. Do not yell my name or expect a photo,” Moo Deng added.

When asked about her talent, she said “Having a slippery body that bounces.” Before her rise to fame, there were only two types of famous hippos — hungry hungry (hippos, the board game) and Jada Pinkett Smith in Madagascar.

“But now, I’m your favorite hippo’s favorite hippo,” Yang said as Moo Deng, referencing a quote from the Pinky Ponky Club singer where she called herself, “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” When asked about the stress and pressure of the whole world watching, Moo Deng said it feels like living in a cage, like an animal trapped in a zoo. “Well, that’s kind of what you are,” the host implied.

“Your life sounds a lot like Chappell Roan’s lately. Do you know Chappell Roan?” Jost asked. “I’m 10 weeks old, Colin, of course I know Chappell Roan. By the way, leave her alone,” Yang replied.