'So Embarrassing': Netizens Troll Bradley Cooper As Clip Of Maestro Star Crying Over Missing Leonard Bernstein Goes Viral

Bradley Cooper gives an emotional interview over missing Leonard Bernstein. The actor revealed that the musician’s children, too, became close to him during the shooting of the film. However, the teary-eyed conversation did not go down well with the audience. The fans were disappointed and said that it was “embarrassing” to watch, amidst the fact that Cooper never really met Bernstein prior to his death in 1990.

While in talks with CBS, the actor added, “It’s hard to talk about; I don’t know—we, the four of us, shared something very special; it’s hard to even articulate.” Cooper continued, “He was with me, certainly, throughout the entire time. His energy has somehow found its way to me, and I really do feel like I know him.”

How Did Fans React To The Interview?

After a clip from the interview went viral, the fans were overwhelmed and took to X to share their reactions. One of the users wrote, "Look, I believe he misses the fictional character that he embodied for months as an actor who just happened to also be a real person he studied extensively. I'm not surprised things might get a lil....complicated. But??? What do you mean "we shared something special"???

Look I believe he misses the fictional character that he embodied for months as an actor who just happened to also be a real person he studied extensively. Im not surprised things might get a lil....complicated. But??? What do you mean "we shared something special" ???? — Tonight, dinner is you 🇵🇸 (@Dinnerisyou) February 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the other user shared a meme to show their embarrassment.

this is so embarrassing i have to laugh https://t.co/RW9H0Q1IHs pic.twitter.com/MPvcKmAWQ9 — hayley (@m1lfiles) February 26, 2024

One of the netizens shared, “Bradley Cooper developing a parasocial relationship with Leonard Bernstein is incredible, tbh.”

bradley cooper developing a parasocial relationship with leonard bernstein is incredible tbh — german potato farmer (@tepidduckpond) February 26, 2024

Another one of the users shared, “that man died nearly 35 years ago… i am fkn crying at “we shared something very special.” Some also called him out for crying in front of Bernstein’s kids. They wrote, Him doing this in front of his kids???

Him doing this in front of his kids 😭😭??? — Bridget (@gothamcitygf) February 24, 2024

Bradley Cooper's Maestro

Bradley Cooper's Maestro has been applauded worldwide for its excellence on screen. Based on a true story, Cooper perfectly captures the essence of Bernstein. The movie has claimed many nominations for its name, including the Oscars. The film will be competing against some major hits like Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon, amongst others. The movie is nominated in three categories at the Academy Awards, and if it wins, it will be Cooper's first Oscar.

