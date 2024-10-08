Bella Thorne Birthday Special Throwback: When Shake It Up Star Revealed Maintaining The Ideal Disney Star Image ‘Is Very Difficult’

Popular actress Bella Thorne, who happens to be a big star today, is known for her role as CeCe in the hit series Shake It Up, which aired from 2010 to 2013. Thorne opened up in a throwback interview from 2021 with Fox News about the challenges that came with her early fame.

"There are definitely a lot of pressures in the Disney eye to be so perfect," she said. "I think that's where Disney, in a sense, goes wrong because they make their kids seem perfect." Thorne emphasized that this polished image never truly reflected who she was.

She admitted that little kids who watch Disney shows don't need to see and be inspired by perfect people; instead, they need to witness more diversity and inclusivity.

Bella Thorne has also written the book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, a collection of illuminating and inspiring poems chronicling her personal struggles, relationships, and life in general.

As she has transitioned into adulthood, Thorne has found freedom in expressing her true self. By sharing her poetry, sexuality, and past struggles, she has developed a deeper connection with her fans. The star admitted that her fans now approach her and resonate with her book, saying they can relate to it.

In the face of negativity, Thorne has learned to brush off haters and does not take their words seriously.

She also shared back in 2021 that she hopes to continue working on music and focusing on “how to be better and how to do better.” The star then released a new single titled Shake It.

Bella's transition from a child star to an adult artist has come with its challenges. She has been candid about the pressures of maintaining a clean image, especially during her time with Disney, beyond which she has appeared in various films and TV shows, including The Duff (2015), You Get Me (2017), and the series Famous in Love.

