'So Overwhelmed': Peter Andre Announces The Birth Of Third Child With Wife Emily

Peter Andre has asked fans for help in naming his newborn daughter after having announced her birth. Andre took to Instagram on Wednesday 3rd April evening to announce that his wife Emily Andre, had given birth to their third child. He shared photos of Emily and himself cradling their newborn daughter in hospital.

The couple are already parents to Amelia and Theo together. Their family also includes Peter's two older children Junior Andre and Princess Andre whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have welcomed their third child together. The pair shared the happy news on Wednesday that they had welcomed a baby girl together, with photos taken just ‘minutes’ after the new parents welcomed the newborn.

Alongside the photo, Peter wrote, "Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

He added, "Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily's parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

Peter also requested "help" from his followers in the post, teasing that he was looking for suggestions for potential names. He wrote at one point in the caption, "Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!"

The post has amassed more than 30,000 likes already and a number of his followers took to the comments section to share their ideas for the newborn's name. One person wrote, "Sophia! She looks like a Sophia! And goes so well with your other children's names." Another fan suggested: "My daughter's name is Nell and I always get so many compliments." A third wrote: "Congratulations to you both. I love the name Aria and Willow."

Sharing their suggestion, one person commented, "Blossom or Daisy." Someone else responded to the post: "Eleni, Maria, Olivia, Evelyn." Another fan wrote, "My daughter is called Caitlyn. It's not too popular and we think [it's] pretty."

The couple who have been married since 2015 announced that they were expecting another baby in a post on the platform towards the end of last year. The pair had shared a selfie that showed them with scan photos.

Alongside it, they wrote in the caption that accompanied it, "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024." Peter and Emily further commented in the post, "The kids are so excited. So are we."

Exploring the life of Peter Andre

Peter Andre is a British singer and television personality. Andre was born on 27 February 1973 in Harrow, London, to Greek Cypriot parents. In 1979, as a six-year-old, Andre and his family relocated to Sydney, before settling on Australia's Gold Coast when he was nine. At the age of 14, Andre finished runner-up to Wade Robson in a dancing competition where the prize was to meet Michael Jackson.

In 1989, 16-year-old Andre became a contestant on Australian talent show New Faces, and as a result, he was offered a recording contract for $146,000. During this time, Andre lived in a beach-side apartment in Surfers Paradise and attended Benowa State High School on the Gold Coast.

Andre achieved success in the mid-1990s as a singer, topping the UK Singles Chart with Flavanand I Feel You in 1996. After featuring in the third series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, Andre found renewed popularity and his 1995 hit Mysterious Girl reached number one upon a reissue.

He has continued his career in music and television, notably competing in the thirteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing (2015) and starring in the Katie & Peter TV franchise (2004–2009) with his then-wife Katie Price, whom he met when both partook in I'm a Celebrity.

