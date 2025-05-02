Raid 2, Retro, HIT 3, Tourist Family and The Bhootnii set box office rolling; Aggregate Rs 100 crore worldwide for opening day

May 1st (International Worker’s Day) witnessed a handful of releases across the film industries in India: Raid 2, Retro, HIT 3, Tourist Family, and The Bhootnii. All five major releases this weekend grossed a total of Rs 100 crore plus at the worldwide box office on their opening day.

May Day releases storms past the Rs 100 crore mark together

Out of all the major releases of this weekend, Nani starrer A-rated crime action drama HIT 3, Suriya’s Retro, and Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 together aggregated a total of Rs 97 crore on their opening days worldwide. While HIT 3 and Retro opened with an estimated opening of Rs 35 crore gross each, Raid 2 put up a total of Rs 27 crore gross.

The other two releases—Tourist Family and The Bhootnii—added around Rs 3.80 crore to the tally, bringing Labour Day’s turnout over the Rs 100 crore mark.

Audience reception will decide their fate

The Telugu movie HIT 3 opened to positive reception, while the Tamil release Retro and Hindi flick Raid 2 met with mixed word-of-mouth. On the other hand, the Sasikumar starrer Tourist Family turned out to be a heartwarming fresh breeze of air, but the Sanjay Dutt starrer horror-comedy opened to disastrous reviews.

It will be interesting to see how these movies perform over the weekend and then on the weekdays. While HIT 3, Tourist Family, and Raid 2 are in the safe zone and are expected to sail through a successful theatrical run, the other two—Retro and The Bhootnii—might find it difficult to gain the much-needed traction.

Opening day collection of May Day releases at the worldwide box office:

Movie Gross WW collection HIT 3 Rs 35 crore Retro Rs 35 crore Raid 2 Rs 27 crore Tourist Family Rs 3 crore The Bhootnii Rs 0.80 crore Total Rs 100.80 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

