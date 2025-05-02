Witch Watch Episode 5: Makuwa’s Manga Interests Explored; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Witch Watch episode, titled ‘Kanshi Kazamatsuri, The Tengu,’ saw Morihito question Kanshi’s motives. Kanshi revealed he wanted to surpass ogres due to clan rivalry and had agreed to protect Nico to repay a large debt covered by Ibuki.

He warned Morihito of a new prophecy: an enemy existed within the school. Nico attempted to ease their tension using a spell, but it backfired, making Morihito overly friendly. After Nico was attacked by a possessed dress, Morihito and Kanshi cooperated to rescue her. Kanshi then moved in with Morihito and Nico.

Witch Watch Episode 5 will center on their teacher, Makuwa, a secret manga enthusiast obsessed with a series called Uron Mirage. He will discover that the student ‘Kukumi’ posts fan art of the series on social media and has the attention of over 10,000 followers.

Makuwa will become intrigued by Kukumi’s artwork and activity. The episode is expected to explore Makuwa’s reaction and interactions with Kukumi and some of the comedic events that naturally occur in the characters’ daily school life.

Witch Watch Episode 5 will be titled ‘My Student Is My Favorite Fan Artist / My Tummy Is Tender Today / Cat Scout’ and is set to release on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. Fans in Japan can catch the episode on JNN-affiliated channels such as MBS and TBS.

For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of Witch Watch Episode 5 will be available on several platforms, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the main options. However, Hulu’s availability is limited to the United States, and all services require a subscription to access the content.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

