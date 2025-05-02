Ground Zero India Box Office Week 1: Emraan Hashmi’s film stays low at Rs 6.75 crore; new releases pose competition

Ground Zero Box Office Week 1: The action-thriller Ground Zero was released in theaters very recently on April 25, 2025. This film is led by Emraan Hashmi, Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar. It is helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and follows a BSF operation following the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Being one week into its release, the film has collected Rs 6.75 crore India net in theaters till now.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer began its box office run last Friday with an opening net of Rs 1.20 crore. With an opening weekend total of Rs 5 crore India net, the film continued with a very low trend on the coming weekdays. As Ground Zero collected Rs 20 lakh on its first Thursday, the week 1 India net of the film now stands at Rs 6.75 crore.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 1.20 crore Day 2 Rs 1.80 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 60 lakh Day 6 Rs 45 lakh Day 7 Rs 20 lakh Total Rs 6.75 crore

The film has not seen a very big trend ever since it was released as it clashed with Andaz Apna Apna’s re-release. Additionally, holdover releases like Kesari 2 and Jaat did affect the opening run of the Emraan Hashmi film. Now as it enters its second week, Jaat is at the brink of its box office run while the theaters welcome two more new releases in the form of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii.

While The Bhootnii is not a big competition, Raid 2 certainly is. Being a sequel starring an A-lister superstar is enough to make it a big competitor at the ticket windows. Due to these new releases, a lower trend is expected from Ground Zero in the coming days.

Ground Zero in cinemas

Ground Zero is running in cinemas near you. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

