To Be Hero X Episode 5 Introduces E-Soul; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of To Be Hero X, titled ‘The Commoner,’ saw Nice's Trust Value decline sharply after Moon’s reappearance, risking his spot in the Top 10. Meanwhile, God Eye demanded Nice appear within an hour, else Moon would die. Nice’s followers discouraged him from responding, believing the Moon on stage was a fake.

Miss J initiated a backup plan involving Blankster, though it failed when God Eye exposed his past. Inspired by his old promotional video, Lin Ling shed the Nice persona and fought God Eye as himself, winning public support and defeating him. The real Moon was then shot on an island by a figure resembling E-Soul.

To Be Hero X Episode 5 will begin E-Soul’s storyline, which will unfold across three episodes. The episode will spotlight the 9th-ranked hero, revealing more about his background and ideals. The preview reveals scenes of E-Soul performing in a children’s stage show while saving a child from a bully, hinting that his hero origin is an entertainer turned protector.

While the episode may not clarify his involvement in Moon’s death, it is likely to introduce his worldview and provide initial insight into his potential motivations and connection to the incident. The series should also touch upon how Moon’s death scene is eerily similar to the vision of her death that Lin Ling had in Episode 1.

To Be Hero X Episode 5, titled ‘A Lone Actor,’ is scheduled to release in Japan on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 9:30 am JST, according to the official website. Because of global time differences, some international viewers may access it as early as May 3.

In Japan, it will broadcast on Fuji TV and other local stations and stream on platforms like Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, and more. Internationally, To Be Hero X Episode 5 will be available on Crunchyroll, as well as Bilibili Global in select areas.

