Kingdom First Single OUT: Hridayam Lopala, composed by Anirudh Ravichander is melodic ode to forbidden love

Vijay Deverakonda’s next big release, Kingdom, is slated to hit theaters on May 30. The first single from the film, titled Hridayam Lopala, is out now, featuring a heartfelt rendition composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay Deverakonda shared the official song link, which captures the fleeting moments of romance between the lead pair. The soulful track is composed by the brilliant Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Vijay.

The song opens with a fleeting glimpse of romance between Vijay and Bhagyashri amid the tense situations of the film. The 4-minute and 41-second track then takes the audience through cherished moments by the seaside as the couple takes a break from their harsh reality and indulges in soft romance.

Sharing the post, Vijay captioned the song, saying, “A little softness, A little love, This is all their world allowed. From the world of #Kingdom. We welcome you all into it, into our journey, emotions, and our hearts. #HridayamLopala.”

Coming back to Kingdom, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will showcase Vijay Deverakonda in a completely rugged avatar. The actor has been maintaining a well-built physique for the role, and his new look has captivated the hearts of many across his fan base.

The Telugu spy thriller is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Creations. Besides Vijay and Bhagyashri, it also stars Satyadev in a lead role. The full cast of the film is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Right before the release of Hridayam Lopala, Vijay Deverakonda shared a heartfelt letter for Anirudh Ravichander, as the two teamed up for the first time on a film's music.

Expressing admiration for the composer’s immense popularity and talent, the actor reflected on how he had been a long-time fan of Anirudh.

An excerpt from Vijay’s note read as, “This is Anirudh X Vijay Deverakonda’s first ever song and I am a happy man and a happier actor.”

For the unversed, Kingdom producer Naga Vamsi confirmed in an interview that Vijay Deverakonda took only token payment to start the film. He has opted for a profit-sharing agreement with the makers and will receive his pay only once the film performs well at the box office.

