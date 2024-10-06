'So Proud Of You': Demi Moore Shares Heartfelt Reaction To Daughter Scout Willis' New Song Take Me

Demi Moore recently expressed her heartfelt thoughts to her and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis' new song Take Me. Moore praised her daughter and her musical endeavors following the release of her latest single and its artwork on social media.

While the Songbird actress often encourages her daughters and posts touching tributes for them, Scout recently supported Moore by attending the Los Angeles premiere of her mother's latest movie, The Substance, with her sisters, Rumer and Tallulah. Read on further to know more details!

Demi Moore recently celebrated her daughter Scout Willis' latest single, Take Me, after she released her new track on Saturday. Moore took to Instagram and shared the stunning artwork of her song, and in the caption, she expressed thoughts about her latest music.

The actress captioned the image, "TAKE ME by @scoutlaruewillis. Beautiful song. Beautiful YOU. So proud of you, my love!" Scout Willis seemed touched by her mother's heartfelt reaction as the singer dropped a comment stating, "Thank you, mama."

This latest release is Willis' second single this year under her full name, Scout LaRue Willis, as before, she delighted fans with her track Over and Over, which she dropped in August. Both songs showcase her unique musical talent, with Take Me continuing to build on her growing reputation as an extraordinary singer-songwriter.

Scout Willis last released her self-titled album in 2022, which contained 11 tracks. At the time, she spoke with People magazine and expressed that she had finally reached a point where she felt prepared to share her deeply personal work with a broader audience.

She mentioned, "Somewhere between fear and misperception, I had this idea that I shouldn't and couldn't pursue music full time." The singer added that she eventually realized this hesitation was a way to avoid confronting the vulnerability of sharing her art with the world.

Scout LaRue Willis acknowledged that she felt grateful for the challenges and experiences that shaped its creation. Willis further told the publication that, reflecting on her album and personal growth, she is in love with every experience that inspired the songs.

She added, "Every moment of challenge, heartbreak, and victory because each of them conspired to get me to this exact moment, and I've never been more in love with myself and my life than I am right now."

Meanwhile, Demi Moore's daughter, Scout's latest single, Take Me, is now available to stream on Spotify.