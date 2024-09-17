'I Think She Fostered...': Scout Willis Reveals How Her Mother Demi Moore Taught Her Importance Of Feeling Beautiful And Confident From Within

Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis recently revealed some of the valuable lessons her mother has taught her, which have helped her in life. Willis spoke about how her mother, who is currently making headlines for her latest body-horror film, The Substance, taught her children to focus on feeling beautiful and confident from within. The Bandits actress also shared her thoughts on Moore's film. Read on further to know more details!

Demi Moore recently attended the premiere of her latest movie, The Substance, in Los Angeles. Moore's daughters Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, and Tallulah Belle Willis, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also accompanied her at the event, where Scout spoke with People magazine and talked about her mother's film.

During her chat with the publication, she also revealed the valuable lessons her mother has taught her, noting, "I think my mom has always been such a model of working on feeling good from the inside because I think there are people who are so exquisitely beautiful from the outside, who still feel so insecure and are in so much pain." She added that she believed the Songbird actress had fostered in all of them a strong desire to feel "beautiful, feel sexy, feel embodied."

ALSO READ: ‘None Of This Is Exclusive To Women’: Demi Moore Dives Deep While Talking About ‘Self Judgment’

Willis also mentioned that this resonates with her own experience growing up in the public eye with her famous parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. She described it as living in a "fishbowl" with many cameras around and noted that she had to deal with being photographed throughout "many awkward phases of life."

Advertisement

She then shared that she believes her mother's film The Substance is addressing the issue of outer beauty in the best way possible by making fun of it, explaining that the project is "amazing" because "it's poking fun a little bit, and it's giving a satirical kind of critical eye to these beauty standards."

ALSO READ: Demi Moore Talks About What She Went Through While Filming The Substance: 'I Then Lost, Like, 20 Pounds’

In the film, Demi Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a 50-year-old Hollywood actress-turned-aerobics instructor, who gets fired from a TV network for being considered too old. To combat this, she enrolls in a sinister sci-fi body-enhancement program to create a younger, more beautiful version of herself named Sue, played by her co-star Margaret Qualley.

Meanwhile, Moore told the publication that she hopes the audience will find more compassion and gentleness in how they view themselves after watching the movie. She said, "I certainly hope that not just for women, but for men and women alike, they walk away finding a little bit more gentleness towards themselves and a little bit more compassion."

Advertisement

The Substance will hit theaters on September 20, 2024.