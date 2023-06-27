Sofia Vergara breaks the Internet as she poses in a bikini ahead of her 51st birthday; See PIC

Sofia Vergara stunned her fans and made jaws drop with her recent bikini photo on Instagram. The actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a two-piece bikini. Sofia, who is going to turn 51 this year, was seen lounging by the pool in the picture.

Sofia Vergara breaks the internet with a bikini picture

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram ahead of her 51st birthday to show fans how she has aged like fine wine. On June 25, the Modern Family actress posted a picture of herself in a black bikini. In the picture, Sofia put her assets on display as she wore a G-string bikini.

She posed on her back by the pool while sunbathing. The actress captioned the picture, "Lo mio es el verano!" The celebratory message directly translated to, "My thing is summer."

Sofia Vergara’s Pilates routine

Vergara is set to turn 51 on July 10 of this year, and it still looks like she has not aged a day past 25. The secret to the actress's insanely sculpted body could be pilates. Trainer Jennifer Yates spoke to People recently, where she revealed that she had been working with Sophia. Jennifer shared that Sofia does Pilates 5 times a week for 50 minutes to an hour.

“We do a lot of squats and deadlifts and, and we do a lot of things off the machine as well,” Yates revealed. She also shared how their workouts have evolved while adding, “Recently, we’ve been combining some of the heavier weights for the lower body because she’s trying to put a little more mass on, so we’ve been doing a lot of work with kettlebells.”

The trainer shared that Sofia is “dedicated” and “really strong.” The actress does not take any days off, according to her trainer. She even works out on vacation. “She’ll take weights and resistance bands with her,” Jennifer added. In an interview with People, Sofia herself revealed how important staying fit is for her. She admitted how things changed when she turned 40, “I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body… I knew it was time to do something, so I did.”

Vergara has admitted that even though she works out rigorously at the gym, she does not have any restrictive diet set. She usually posts plenty of pictures of delicious food and spreads.

