'Something Very Powerful': Colin Farrell Opens Up About His Unrecognizable Transformation For The Penguin During Series' Premiere

Many of Colin Farrell’s fans' jaws dropped when they watched The Batman. Well, it wasn't just the fabulous acting skills of the Sugar actor, but also the way he had a new look. Shedding light on his makeup and clothing for The Penguin, the star expressed his surprise, during the recently held premiere of the highly anticipated HBO series.

Talking to PEOPLE, on September 17, 2024, Farrell compared his emotions to that of how cats feel when they look at themselves in a mirror, and get shocked. This is exactly how he felt as he spoke of catching the first glimpse of himself transformed into The Penguin.

“It's not like I ever fully lost sense of myself, but it was a very powerful thing to know yourself a certain way for 45 years and to see a reflection,” Farrell added, during the New York City red carpet premiere. The Banshees of Inisherin actor then stressed that he soon gained awareness of how much his look matters for his identity.

Recalling the time he looked into the mirror, “none of me was there,” Colin Farrell added. As per the actor from The Gentlemen, he had a “blank slate”, while going to work, which was filled by showrunner Lauren LeFranc and her writers, who helped him fill that space.

“It was really, really powerful. It was something very powerful and very kind of hypnotic to the experience,” the star added. Back in the month of May this year, Colin Ferrell also praised the makeup department and artist Mike Marino for his efforts which transformed him into a look where he is almost unrecognizable.

The In Bruges actor had opened during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star was first seen portraying the character of Penguin, one of the most appreciated villains from the comic book, in the 2022 action movie, The Batman.

He was seen alongside, Robert Pattinson, who portrayed the vengeance himself. The steampunk tales of the dark knight follow the story of Oz Cobb, who is trying to make a new empire.

The Penguin is a series, that begins right after the events, of The Batman, having Ferrell’s Penguin trying to build a new leadership in the underworld scene of the already corrupt Gotham City.

The Penguin will have eight grand episodes and will also star Cristin Milioti, Michael Kelly, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown Shohreh Aghdashloo, as well as Michael Zegen.

The Penguin will premiere on Thursday, September 19, on HBO and Max.

