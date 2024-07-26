When Is The Penguin Set? Here's How Colin Farrell's Show Will Link The Batman And It's Forthcoming Sequel

Gotham City is about to get even more thrilling. After the success of Matt Reeves’ 2022 film, The Batman, fans have been eagerly awaiting more stories from this dark and gritty universe. The wait is almost over. This September, HBO and Max will premiere The Penguin—a new series. It stars Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

The show is set to fill the gap between The Batman and its sequel, which is set to release in 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the setting storyline, and what to expect from this upcoming show.

The story begins right after The Batman

The Penguin series is set to premiere in September on HBO and Max. This eight-episode series picks up immediately after the events of The Batman. In the movie, The Batman, Batman faces off against the Riddler. Now the spotlight shifts to Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin. He begins his climb to power in Gotham City’s dangerous criminal underworld.

The show is directed by Craig Zobel, known for his work on Mare of Easttown. The show also has a strong production team, including Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, who also worked on The Batman. Fans can look forward to exploring the Penguin’s character in detail. The show will also show how he navigates the chaos in Gotham to become a major player in the city’s crime world.

Advertisement

A scarface-inspired tale

Lead writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc describes it as “a rise-to-power story of Oz before he really makes it to the top.” LeFranc has drawn comparisons between The Penguin and classic crime stories like Scarface. As Tony Montana rises from nothing to become a powerful crime lord, The Penguin will follow Oswald Cobblepot, known as Oz.

The series focuses on Oz’s journey before he becomes a major crime boss. LeFranc claims OZ is a mover and a shaker, always trying to make things happen and increase his power. Also, Oz can’t always be trusted. He is clever and knows how to manipulate people to his advantage. Moreover, he is very impulsive, and can’t predict what he will do.

Farrel is excited to return to this role

The trailer for The Penguin gives us a look at Gotham City’s dark and dangerous world. It shows how Oswald Cobblepot, called Oz, tries to survive after the death of the crime boss Carmine Falcone. Falcone’s death creates a lot of chaos, and many people are fighting to take his place, including Oz.

Advertisement

Colin Farrell, who plays Oz, is excited to return to this role. He thinks it’s great that the series will allow him to explore more about Oz’s character. Farrell says that in the show, they will have eight hours to really dive into who Oz is and what his past is like. This means we will get to see different parts of Oz’s life and understand what made him the way he is. It’s not just about being a bad guy; it’s about learning more about his story and feelings.

Will Batman appear?

A big question is whether Robert Pattinson’s Batman will appear in the series. Everyone involved with the show is being very secretive. They are following a rule from the criminal world: no stitches. This means they’re not sharing any details about what might happen.

However, according to LeFranc, The Penguin will help connect the first Batman movie with the sequel that is planned for 2026.

Advertisement

The future of the Batman universe

The Batman universe is getting bigger, and it’s not just about The Penguin. Producer Dylan Clark has plans for more stories. They want to create new TV shows set in the Batman world. Yes, the team wants to look at everything connected to Batman. This includes not only Batman himself but also his enemies, called antagonists.

Gotham City is full of crime, and there are many stories about how Batman and his foes deal with it. The producers are thinking about the best characters and stories to focus on for future shows. They want to tell interesting stories that fans will love.

ALSO READ: The Batman 2: Andy Serkis Reveals Production Timeline And Script Details