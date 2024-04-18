Sonic The Hedgehog 3: Idris Elba Hypes Part 3 With 'Easter Eggs' Or 'Die-Hard Fans'; READ

The world of Sonic the Hedgehog is getting bigger and better, and a lot of that excitement is because of Idris Elba. Yes, after wowing fans in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Elba is all set to voice Knuckles again. Not just in the new movie, but also in his own spin-off series, knuckles.

Elba is hyping up the adventure with promises of special easter eggs and treats for die-hard fans. And, we are sure that even fans can’t wait to see what’s next for this beloved character. So let's delve deeper into more details about Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

What’s the buzz about Sonic 3?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 took us on a thrilling journey with Sonic, Knuckles, and new allies, including Tails. But what’s next? Well, in the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Elba revealed that the movie will dive deeper into the universe of Sonic.

The third installment will likely see our heroes teaming up once again to stop the mischievous Robotnik and face new challenges. Elba hinted, “I think 3’s probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They’re gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it.” The movie is expected to have lots of easter eggs for fans to discover, making it a must-see for Sonic enthusiasts. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Elba also had high praise for his co-star, Jim Carrey, who plays the infamous Dr. Robotnik. “Jim is incredible, man. What a performance. It’s so great to work against, even though I’m never there with him, but I get to hear his voice.”

ALSO READ: Was Idris Alba 'Kicked Out' Of Robert De Niro’s Office? Actor Reveals During Hilarious SAG Awards 2024 Monologue

Knuckles will release it first

Before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters, we’re getting a special treat starring everyone’s favorite echidna, Knuckles. A new six-episode live-action series all about Knuckles is coming to Paramount+ on April 26, 2024.

In this show, Knuckles takes center stage and goes on a hilarious journey of self-discovery. Along the way, he takes Wade, teaching him about being an Echidna warrior. So, fans learn more about Knuckles’ world and see a new side of this beloved character before the movie hits theatres.

ALSO READ: How Did Idris Elba Learn His Character’s Fate On The Wire? Actor Reveals

New cast members joining the Sonic crew

Guess who’s joining Sonic’s world? It’s Keanu Reeves from movies like The Matrix and John Wick! Reeves will voice behind Shadow the Hedgehog. The movie will also feature a lineup of talented actors like Krysten Ritter, James Wolk, and Sofia Pernas. We don’t know who they’ll play yet, but they’re sure to add some excitement to the movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on December 20, just in time for the holiday season. Sonic 3 is being touted as an Avengers-level even by executive producer Toby Ascher.

What’s next for Idris Elba?

Beyond Sonic, fans have more to look forward to from Idris Elba. His future projects include Above the Below, Hijack Season 2, Heads of State, and the highly anticipated Luther sequel movie.

Also, according to reports talks are going on Extraction 3. So it looks like Elba’s calendar is fully marked with promising roles.

ALSO READ: What Role Will Keanu Reeves Play In Sonic The Hedgehog 3? Find Out As John Wick Star Joins Franchise